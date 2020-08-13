Freedom Foundation sets out to Enlighten the Society on Issues Surrounding Sexual Crimes | August 22

The current pandemic has seen the exponential rise of sexual violence and sexual crimes. In Nigeria where a majority of cases of sexual violence go unreported, the media continues to throw light on this menace which plagues our society.

Data available suggests that one in five women report sexual violence by an intimate partner and up to a third of girls report forced sexual initiation. Sexual assault encompasses a range of acts, including coerced sex in marriage and dating relationships, rape by strangers and family members, sexual harassment (including demands of sex for jobs or school grades), rape of children, trafficking of women and girls.

With the proposition that sexual violence is not the result of any single factor but is caused by multiple risk factors that interact at the individual, relationship, community, and societal levels, it becomes pertinent for advocacy on this topic to address diverse sectors.

To this end, Freedom Foundation is set to hold a Webinar themed;

Sexual Abuse: Preserving the Next Generation

Time: Saturday, August 22, 2020

Date: 10 am.

This Webinar, powered by Freedom Foundation’s Genesis House initiative, is aimed at sensitizing the general public on gender-based violence, practical steps to take in providing support to victims of sexual abuse as well as ways to curb the root causes of sexual crimes in order to preserve the next generation.

This discourse which will be hosted by Kemi Lala Akindoju, will feature key stakeholders in the Gender-Based Violence conversation including; Dr. Modupe Olufemi Kayode, Women Rights Activist, and Executive Director, MEDIACON; Praise Fowowe, Family Life Therapist and Yetty Williams, Life Coach and Founder, Lagos Mums.

Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organization, committed to social reformation through individual and community transformation.

Register for this event by visiting the link below: https://bit.ly/FreedomFoundation

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme