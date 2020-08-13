Connect with us

Events

Freedom Foundation sets out to Enlighten the Society on Issues Surrounding Sexual Crimes | August 22

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

The Africa Soft Power Project wants to Change the Global Dialogue about Africa

Events

ALITFEST20: Abuja Literary Society is set to hold 3rd Annual Festival Themed 'The Art of Empathy' | Aug 13th -15th

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Global Wissen Consult wants the Teach You How to Make Your Business Flourish during these COVID Times

Events

There is always a Second Chance with Love & MultiChoice's New Reality TV Show 'Love Come Back' proves This

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Don't Miss Our #BBNaija Recap Show with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe & Latasha Ngwube

Events

The Black Giving and Beyond Virtual Summit is Finally Here, Register to join the Conversation | Aug 4th & 5th

Events Inspired

The Youth Day of Service wants You to Help Bring Change to Your Community

Events

Freedom Foundation sets out to Enlighten the Society on Issues Surrounding Sexual Crimes | August 22

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The current pandemic has seen the exponential rise of sexual violence and sexual crimes. In Nigeria where a majority of cases of sexual violence go unreported, the media continues to throw light on this menace which plagues our society. 

Data available suggests that one in five women report sexual violence by an intimate partner and up to a third of girls report forced sexual initiation. Sexual assault encompasses a range of acts, including coerced sex in marriage and dating relationships, rape by strangers and family members, sexual harassment (including demands of sex for jobs or school grades), rape of children, trafficking of women and girls. 

With the proposition that sexual violence is not the result of any single factor but is caused by multiple risk factors that interact at the individual, relationship, community, and societal levels, it becomes pertinent for advocacy on this topic to address diverse sectors. 

To this end, Freedom Foundation is set to hold a Webinar themed;
Sexual Abuse: Preserving the Next Generation

Time: Saturday, August 22, 2020
Date: 10 am. 

This Webinar, powered by Freedom Foundation’s Genesis House initiative, is aimed at sensitizing the general public on gender-based violence, practical steps to take in providing support to victims of sexual abuse as well as ways to curb the root causes of sexual crimes in order to preserve the next generation. 

This discourse which will be hosted by Kemi Lala Akindoju, will feature key stakeholders in the Gender-Based Violence conversation including; Dr. Modupe Olufemi Kayode, Women Rights Activist, and Executive Director, MEDIACON; Praise Fowowe, Family Life Therapist and Yetty Williams, Life Coach and Founder, Lagos Mums.

Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organization, committed to social reformation through individual and community transformation. 

Register for this event by visiting the link below: https://bit.ly/FreedomFoundation  

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Advertisement
css.php