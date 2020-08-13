BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

***

Dignity In Youth’ Virtual Summer Camp

‘Dignity In Youth’ Virtual Summer Camp is back! At Relate Africa, their Vision is to create an empowering space for individuals, to help them attain their true potential. Through Dignity In Youth, youths are encouraged to ‘Curate Your Creativity’ while re-discovering your unique leadership abilities! This year, the aim is to do this through a range of activities, namely: Paint & Design, Performing Arts, Pitching, Branding & Identity, and lots more!

Date: Thursday, August 13 – Friday, August 21, 2020.

Time: 10 AM.

RSVP: DignityInYouth

Africa Soft Power Series

Africa Soft Power Series is inviting you to it’s first of its kind virtual convening of industry thought leaders from across the globe, focused and passionate about Africa. 15 days,15 power-packed sessions and an unrivalled speaker line up. Everything film, music, payments, sports, pop culture, activism and more will be explored.

Date: Thursday, August 13 – Saturday, August 29, 2020.

RSVP: HERE

#ALitFest20 – The Art of Empathy

The Abuja Literary Society (ALS), a group of creative minds and patrons of Arts, is set to host its third annual festival tagged, “The Art of Empathy”. The three-day event simply referred to as ALitFest – Abuja Literary and Arts Festival. The festival is going virtual. The theme for #ALitFest20 “The Art of Empathy” hopes to highlight the importance, beauty, and need for diversity and difference as well as the role of the creative in building bridges within and across societies.

Date: Thursday, August 13 – Saturday, August 15, 2020.

RSVP: HERE

​New Transport realities in Lagos – the role of private-public partnership in solving congestion challenges.

Shuttlers NG, a key player in mobility technology, is hosting an industry conversation to explore a lasting solution to this problem through the Smart Mobility Webinar Series. The webinar will among other things review the transportation sector in Lagos State, highlight the economic impact of the closure of two main bridges viz the third mainland and Alaka bridges respectively, increase in fares, and the impact of COVID-19.

Date: Friday, August 14, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

RSVP: shuttlerswebinar

Africa Teens Summit: Role Models Edition

Africa Teens Summit is excited to invite you to its Africa Teens Summit: Role Models Edition! In these series, they will have remarkable role models who positively inspire teenagers on the continent of Africa. Join many remarkable teens from all around Africa and the world as they attend this virtual event. For their first edition, they have the super talented and highly inspirational Bisi Akins who will be speaking on Discovering Your Self Identity as a Teenager.



Date: Friday, August 14, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

RSVP: africanteenssummit

A Night With VSOP

Back for the count this Saturday, it’s a Benz affair at A Night With VSOP. Ticket: 30k online and 50k from 7:30 at the gate (Comes with a complimentary bottle of Hennessy VSOP and 2 Cans of Cranberry).

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Central Park, Abuja.

RSVP: nairatix.com

Breastfeeding Mother & Baby

Hey Mo’mums, join Abisola Oladapo the founder of Mum Spring, a wellness concierge for mums, as the facilitator for Molfix Nigeria’s live Instagram sessions with Nicole Chikwe and Hauwa Indimi as they discuss breastfeeding comprehensively and it’s benefits for both the mother and the baby. Get your questions ready and don’t forget to invite your friends to join by tagging them in the comments.

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: molfixnigeria