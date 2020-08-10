BNShareYourHustle: Denykishair is the Bridal Hairstyling Brand You Need to Know

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Denykishair | @denykishair

***

Denykishair is a fast-rising bridal hair brand that provides elegant hairstyling services for all occasions; wedding ceremonies, pre-wedding shoots, birthday shoots, etc.

Their services also include wig making, sales of quality wigs and hair extensions, revamping of old hair extensions and wigs, giving them a new look.

Their goal at Denykishair is to take care of all your hair needs so you don’t have to worry about having another bad hair day, ever again. They offer home services and can deliver your wig orders to you.

Denykishair says:

Get your hair game on 100% with @denykishair as life isn’t perfect, your hair can be!

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram: @denykishair

Facebook: @denykishair

Twitter: @denykishair

WhatsApp: 08059564992

Phone: 08059564992

Website: www.denykishair.com

