It’s All Shades of Pretty Inside Eniko & Kevin Hart’s Drive-By Boho-Inspired Baby Shower

Kevin and Eniko Hart hosted their immediate family and close friends to a drive-by Bohemian-themed baby shower over the weekend.

Guests were given the opportunity to drive through the shower and wish the celebrity couple well. Eniko wore pink to commemorate her and Kevin’s expectancy of a girl. “Getting close,” Kevin told his Instagram fans. The shower only included immediate family members because of party attendance restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, Kevin, Eniko, and the kids had a blast despite the limited party capacity.

It was just a few months ago that the Harts revealed the gender of their unborn child with a cute gender reveal party. They’re expecting their daughter to arrive in a few weeks.

See the photos below.

Eniko

The Couple

The Fam

The Deco

Photo Creit: EnikoHart