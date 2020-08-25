“Black Is King” Co-Director Blitz Bazawule Will Direct the Forthcoming “The Color Purple” Musical Movie

If you’ve read this novel, you’ll be quite excited to hear that, the award-winning epistolary novel “The Color Purple” by American author Alice Walker is coming to your TV screens soon!

According to Deadline, The upcoming musical film version of Broadway’s “The Color Purple” for Warner Bros. will be directed by Blitz Bazawule, the Ghanaian co-director of Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King‘, who will helm the movie, which, along with his 2018 drama ‘The Burial of Kojo‘, reportedly impressed the project’s producers Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and, Quincy Jones.

Marcus Gardley (The Chi) will pen a new screenplay centering on the Broadway musical book by Marsha Norman with music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray.

“The Color Purple” is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. The story follows the journey of Celie, an African-American woman who survives incredible abuse and bigotry. After Celie’s abusive father marries her off to the equally debasing “Mister” Albert Johnson, things go from bad to worse, leaving Celie to find companionship anywhere she can. She perseveres, holding on to her dream of one day being reunited with her sister.

As Winfrey told Deadline, “We were all blown away by Blitz’s unique vision as a director, and look forward to seeing how he brings the next evolution of this beloved story to life.”

‘From #BlackIsKing to now #TheColorPurple, @blitzambassador has the perfect director’s brush for the next evolution of this beloved story. He blew us away with his unique vision for the upcoming musical film version and we can’t wait for you to see it,’ Oprah Winfrey tweeted on Monday.

Sharing the news of the upcoming project. He wrote:

Honored to reimagine Alice Walker’s classic novel ‘The Color Purple’ for a new generation. Beyond grateful to have the legends Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders as my Producers alongside Warner Bros Studios. Get ready for something AMAZING!!

It’s unclear if filmmakers plan on casting unknowns or established talent from the Broadway musical casts like LaChanze, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks.

Till then, fingers crossed.

