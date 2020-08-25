Esther’s Birthday Party was a Blast and We’ve Got the Scoop

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It was Big Brother Naija 2019 reality star Esther Agunbiade's birthday  and she had a blast celebrating with close friends. She shared photos and videos of her birthday party in an Instagram post captioned:

Esther’s 24th
Yesterday was a blast!!! I danced so much and enjoyed every moment.
I just want to say a big thank you to everyone that came out to celebrate with me, may God bless you immensely.
Thank you for the goodwill messages, the gifts and thank you for gracing me with your presence.

To my Spades Family, I honestly was shook, thank you so muchhhhh, I love you all, ya all are Amazing!!!!

Photo Credit: Estherbiade

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

