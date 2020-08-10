Kizz Daniel adds a Feather to his Cap as he has a Street Named After him in the Luxurious Haven Homes Estate 🎉

Connect with us

Haven Homes, a leading luxury real estate company, has expanded the support for Nigeria’s creative industry with adoption and street naming for some notable celebrities whose success in the industry has provided them the means to join their exclusive list of home buyers.

The most recent amongst these is Kizz Daniel, an excited 26-Year-old hip-hop artist who took to his Instagram Page to celebrate this achievement. Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is a renowned singer and songwriter, best known for his singles “Woju“, “Yeba” and many others. He went by the stage name Kiss Daniel prior to changing it in 2018.

Quoting the General Manager of the company, Ufuoma Ilesanmi, “We know that our homes presently share many similar values with the creative industry considering the fact that our architecture is an epitome of uniqueness and creativity, we have therefore chosen to recognize our artistes who have excelled beyond the country’s borders and are having great influence across the globe”.

In the last few months, Haven Homes anchored her support in the area of celebrating Nigerian creative legends including artistes such as including Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, Banky W and Falz the Bahd guy has received street naming honors after them in Richmond Gate Estate, Lekki, one of Haven Homes’ high profile Estates.

Haven Homes has equally honored other creative stars in this manner including popular comedian Ayo Makun (AY), and global music diva Tiwa Savage. These are among the many stars that have streets named after them in the highbrow estate that has since earned the name ‘Nigerian Beverly Hills’ due to the concentration of A-List celebrities living there.

The residential seaside haven offers fine contemporary architecture and interiors with the best community of living, 24-hour electricity, top-notch security, impressive recreational facilities, and other enviable lifestyle offerings.

 

 

