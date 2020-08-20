Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Issa Rae is All About Elevating Black Creatives on the Latest Cover of The Hollywood Reporter

BN TV Movies & TV

7 Times Toni Tones Proved she's the Ultimate TikTok Star

BN TV Movies & TV

Issa Rae's Tips on "Being a Successful Multi-Hypernate"

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 31: A Memorable Birthday for Vee, Love Bits & Biggie’s New Rules

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Kaisha Answers 10 Questions about Her #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show | #BNxBBNaija5

BN TV Movies & TV

Find out what Garba is going to do next on Episode 4 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

BN TV Movies & TV

Yul Edochie talks Nollywood, Overcoming Hurdles & Rising to Fame on Episode 1 of "Life with Yul Edochie"

Movies & TV

This Is What Happened When Yvonne Orji met Molly from "Insecure" for the First Time 😂

Movies & TV Scoop

Get to know all about BAFTA Winner Gbemisola Ikulemo & her Love for Stories Celebrating Blackness

Movies & TV Scoop

Neo’s Expensive Sacrifice for Love, Creating a Rendition & Food Fights - All that Happened on #BBNaija Day 30

Movies & TV

Issa Rae is All About Elevating Black Creatives on the Latest Cover of The Hollywood Reporter

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Issa Rae, who received eight Emmy nominations for “Insecure” is on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter’s latest issue.

The actress and producer, is all about helping and elevating Black creatives in Hollywood. She has normalized Black lives onscreen with her HBO show and other projects — and it’s something she prides herself on.

On this issue, she talks gentrification, class, motherhood, code-switching, early doubts, her project with Jordan Peele and navigating Hollywood.

Here’s what the actress had to share with the magazine:

On scoring Eight Emmy nominations for Insecure this year:

Anybody can tell you when I heard Yvonne’s name, that’s when I got really excited. I had been nominated before, but I’m very much aware that I don’t do this by myself. I did feel guilty. It was just like, “Everybody else is killing it and they’re really helping to elevate me and they’re not getting the recognition.”

But Yvonne was like, “They’re watching and they’re seeing the work we’re doing.” To be a four-season show, to have it happen now, is not lost on me because there’s so many new and amazing shows. To have the culture support our show, it’s a FUBU [For Us, By Us] show in every way … I feel so blessed and we love every second.

On doubts:

[With] Insecure, it took so long and every draft was like, “No, this isn’t it. No, this isn’t it. No, this isn’t it.” I was just like, “Oh, OK. Maybe this is the end of the road for me,” especially when I’m investing in this big venture, which ended up being ColorCreative, and spent all my money and didn’t have anything. I remember being on the set of a pilot we were filming [Words with Girls] and getting the call that HBO was not feeling the latest draft and I was losing Larry [Wilmore, Insecure’s first showrunner]. I was like, “This isn’t going to happen for me, and I just did all of this for nothing.”

Thankfully, Larry leaving for The Nightly Show, as much as I love him, was the best thing that could’ve happened because it forced me to be like, “OK. It’s not a workplace comedy,” and having a conversation with HBO was really helpful just in terms of centring it. It was just like, “I’m going to put everything that I’m going throughout on the table in this pilot. If they say no, at least I tried, and fuck it.”

For more from Issa Rae, visit HollywoodReporter.com.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Still Want to Be Your Own Boss in 2020? Read This!

#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

BN Prose: These Dreams Do Not Come To Pass by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

This is Why Nigeria Needs to Pay Closer Attention to Its Aging Population

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Advertisement
css.php