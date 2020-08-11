Kamala Harris is the first Black Vice-Presidential Candidate of a Major Party in American History

Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has announced his pick for his running mate: Kamala Harris.

Biden shared the news his Twitter, writing:

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

55-year-old Harris had until 2019 been running against Biden for the Democratic ticket, and has for a while been considered one of the most likely choices for Biden to make as running mate.

She’s served as a prosecutor for most of her professional life, and then moved on to the Senate where she’s been described as “progressive.”

According to the New York Times, Harris is the daughter of two immigrant parents: an Indian-American mother and a Jamaican father, making her the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party in American History.

Before this, Harris was only the second Black woman ever elected to the US Senate.

Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images