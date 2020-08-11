Connect with us

Kamala Harris is the first Black Vice-Presidential Candidate of a Major Party in American History

Kamala Harris is the first Black Vice-Presidential Candidate of a Major Party in American History

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 31: Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) greet each other at the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part in the debate sponsored by CNN held over two nights at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has announced his pick for his running mate: Kamala Harris.

Biden shared the news his Twitter, writing:

55-year-old Harris had until 2019 been running against Biden for the Democratic ticket, and has for a while been considered one of the most likely choices for Biden to make as running mate.

She’s served as a prosecutor for most of her professional life, and then moved on to the Senate where she’s been described as “progressive.

According to the New York Times, Harris is the daughter of two immigrant parents: an Indian-American mother and a Jamaican father, making her the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party in American History.

Before this, Harris was only the second Black woman ever elected to the US Senate.

Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

