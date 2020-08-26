Connect with us

New Music + Video: Larry Gaaga feat. Umu Obiligbo – Owo Ni Koko

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 mins ago

 on

To celebrate his birthday, Gaaga Mizuk’s Larry Gaaga collaborates with Eastern Hi-life singers Akunwafor Obiligbo and Okpuzor Ibiligbo  popularly known as Umu Obiligbo to deliver another classic tune titled “Owo Ni Koko“, together with its video.

The single follows the recent announcement of his signing to Def Jam Africa.

The track which talks about hustling and making money was produced by Afrobeat producer Richard Odeyemi, and the video directed by Unlimited L.A.

Listen to the audio:

Watch the video below:

