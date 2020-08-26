New Music + Video: Larry Gaaga feat. Umu Obiligbo – Owo Ni Koko

To celebrate his birthday, Gaaga Mizuk’s Larry Gaaga collaborates with Eastern Hi-life singers Akunwafor Obiligbo and Okpuzor Ibiligbo popularly known as Umu Obiligbo to deliver another classic tune titled “Owo Ni Koko“, together with its video.

The single follows the recent announcement of his signing to Def Jam Africa.

The track which talks about hustling and making money was produced by Afrobeat producer Richard Odeyemi, and the video directed by Unlimited L.A.

