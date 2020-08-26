We Are Loving Tiwa Savage’s Cover Art for Forthcoming Album “Celia”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 mins ago

 on

We already know self-acclaimed African Bad Girl Tiwa Savage‘s new album “Celia,” is coming this Friday.

She’s already given us the tracklist, and a few singles to whet our appetite. Now, the cover art has arrived, and it says a lot.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the cover art which is an aminated version of herself and her mother on a Ludo game board.

According to the music star, the inspiration behind the name and album cover is her mother who goes by the name Cecilia Savage. She shared that growing up playing the Ludo game, she remembered that one has to move to win and such is applicable in real life because in order to be successful in life you have to take a bold step.

She’s using the project as a means to pay homage to her mother who happens to be the strongest person she knows and other women in the world who are killing it in their various careers.

Ibra Ake the creative designer behind the cover wrote:

…In the game of life, you gotta move to win. Thanks to the design team & all the mum’s that pushed us forward. 🎲 Roll 6 to start.

