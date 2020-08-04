With Love From Tanzania! Linda & Andrew’s Chilled Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

We just couldn’t take our eyes off the #MahigaEverAfter pre-wedding shoot when we saw it.

Tanzanian couple, Linda and Andrew gave us that very chilled vibe all through their pre-wedding session. The architecture of the shoot location, their very comfy looks and relaxed shoots were just it. Needless to say, we love it. We will let the couple give us all the gist of their love story.

How We Met

By the groom, Andrew

Our story began in 2016 but wasn’t made “official” until 2018. We both knew of each other through social media but had not met yet. We began chatting that year and when we realized that we were both in the UK for our studies, we planned to meet for coffee in London but that never happened. We continued chatting on and off until early in 2018 when we were both back in Tanzania and decided to finally meet. Our first date was at the movies in Dar. I remember my first thought when I saw Linda was, “she’s taller than I expected.” Well, my last thought at the end of the night was, “I want to spend every day with her”.

We continued talking and going on dates until things became “official” on the 24th of June, 2018. I can’t forget that day because in my head we were a couple but, in her head, I had not asked her out yet so technically we were not. I remember her making me utter the words “will you be my girlfriend?” – which just made me love her even more! I am specifically using the word love because only later did I utter the words, “I love you” to her. I have some more memories of that moment but I’ll save them for the wedding speech. All I’ll say is that the only time I was more nervous telling Linda anything was the day I asked her to marry me. Now I make sure a day doesn’t go by without telling her how much I love her.

Our Proposal Story

By the groom, Andrew

I proposed to Linda on New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2019 in Casablanca, Morocco where we had gone for the holiday. We had a traditional Tanzanian engagement ceremony (known as “Mahari”) on July 4th, 2020. With God’s grace, our wedding will take place in Arusha, Tanzania on November 28th, 2020.

Credits

Bride-to-be:@_lindaaaj

Groom-to-be: @drudysseus

Photography: @m.a.k.u.n.g.u.