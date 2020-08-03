See Chiamaka & Chijioke’s Beautiful Wedding & Reception For 2

Chiamaka and Chijioke are such a beautiful couple and so is their love story (you should catch up with it on their pre-wedding feature on www.bellanaijaweddings.com if you haven’t). The couple tied the knot a few weeks back and we must say that it was such an amazing day. Even though their initial day was for 700 guests, they ended up having 14 guests at the church ceremony and a beautiful reception party for 2.

We spoke to their wedding planner, 2706 Events to give us some details about their day:

We started planning the wedding in the second quarter of 2019. It was initially a 700 guest event till corona hit. The couple decided to make a tough but necessary decision to go ahead with the event on the date they had chosen, June 27, 2020; regardless of the situation and we were glad to go along with their wishes.

The church gave strict rules and was only allowed 14 people including media crew. We, the planners had to stay outside so the couple could have their nearest and dearest with them. The groom’s family lives in the States so they along with other loved ones had to watch the ceremony virtually.

We ordered food boxes from @saucesfactory to give to the guests after church. Each box had a main meal, dessert, grill, small chops, a cocktail and a bottle of wine. Even though we could not hold a physical reception party, they went home with food items they would have had at the party.

The Reception

By the Planner, 2706 Events

We knew how important the first dance was to the bride so we had spoken to the venue (The same venue the 700 guests wedding was to hold) if they could open up the main hall for the couple to have their first dance. It was very important that we were COVID compliant. The venue only approved the couple and a member of each team. They had a beautiful first dance underneath the big Chandelier and in a puff of fog. It was honestly one of the best first dances ever. The day before the wedding, the @btgdecor team had designed the outdoor space of the venue according to our brief. This was so they could have beautiful pictures as memories from the day. We also hired the 360 video booth from @cinematicsng. This was the highlight of the day. It was a party of 2 and the most important part was that the couple were happy.

Credits

Bride: @aimeejeane

Planner: @2706events

Decor: @btgdecor

Dress: @aprilbykunbi

Reception Dress: @topefnr

Groom’s Outfit: @clothesbyogbng

Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane

Hair: @adefunkeee

Hair Piece: @thebridalwardrobe

Photography:@laahweddings

Videography: @tariebi.joel.visuals

360 Video Booth: @cinematicsng

Special Effects: @ibiyemiabayomi

Location: @thefivepalm