The duo Ajebo Hustlers have released the video to their single “Barawo.”

The song, which campaigns against jungle justice and talks about the extrajudicial killings in Sub-Saharan Africa, was produced by 1da Banton, and is housed on Ajebo Hustlers’ forthcoming extended play titled, “Timeless.”

The video was directed by Onari for Prassars Collective.

Watch and enjoy: