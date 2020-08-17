Movies & TV
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Motivating us with Newly Released Video for 2010 Hit Song “Get Busy”
Omotola Jalade–Ekeinde has released the official video of her hit song “Get Busy” off her album “Me, Myself & Eyes“, which she released in 2010.
The influential actress and singer who has been MIA for some time revealed on her Instagram page that she contracted Covid-19 and is now getting better in isolation. She expressed her worries on the dangerous state of our roads and why she felt a need to release the music video which she shot a while ago, as a message to Nigeria and her youths.
The video was directed by Clarence Peters.
She wrote:
“Hello All, I know Most of you Have been Wondering where I’ve been.
Well, I Contracted Covid. I have been ill , in Isolation and Now getting better. More on the details of this soon.
However, I have been Reading on the devastating News of How our Youths are Needlessly Dieing getting crushed by Trailers/containers ! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled ! This can happen to ANYONE and Enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Pls do something!!!!! I am Releasing this video that was shot some time ago Now as I feel the need to. Thanks @iamharrysong and @clarenceshotit .
Thanks for your All Love and prayers as I recover fully, Nigeria Needs to #GetBusy ! (Full video on my Youtube page )”
Watch the video below: