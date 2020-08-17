Connect with us

PSquare Back Together? This Is Peter Okoye’s Response

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A video of Peter Okoye saying PSquare is back, sparked a light in the heart of fans, sadly, it’s an old video from 2015.

In the video, he took responsibility for the issues that have happened. He said in a part, “We have resolved our issues and we seek for your forgiveness. I will take full responsibility for everything that has happened… We look forward to the future with excitement and renewed energy”.

Recall that duo Peter and Paul Okoye parted ways in 2017 following rumours that Peter no longer wanted Jude Okoye, their brother to be involved in their affairs, of which Jude confirmed in an Instagram Live in May, and stating that “there is nothing humanly possible for me to do to bring Psquare back.”

Reacting to the old video that sparked joy to the heart of fans, Peter Okoye tweeted:

Stop wasting your time… that’s an old video 2015👎🏽… Forever MrP. The Prodigal Album Loading…. #MrP

In other news, we are expecting an album from Mr P titled “The Prodigal“.

Here’s the video:

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

