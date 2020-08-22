Proud Mama! Tayo Odueke’s Daughter is a Graduate 🎓

Popular Yoruba actress, Tayo Odueke is popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo is one proud mum.

She shared one of her proud mummy moments on her Instagram page as her daughter, Naomi was one of the graduates of Babcock University who had their virtual graduation two days ago.

Sharing a beautiful picture of herself with her daughter, she wrote:

To the best daughter a mother could hope for! I still can’t believe you are graduating. It’s been such a wild wonderful trip these last few years…We’ve had our tougher moments but I love you so much. I respect your strong will & appreciate your gorgeous smile. Good luck on your new journey forward in Life!!! May Almighty Allah continue to guide & guard you. Allahumo Amin.

Naomi also took to her Instagram page appreciating her support system, she wrote

They say delay isn’t denial, I’m so grateful for the End of this chapter. I’m super grateful to God, the best mother Ever!!! @sindodotayo I Love You So Much Mummy❤️ I won’t be here if it weren’t for you ❤️❤️❤️

Yasssssss Single Moms do it too❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Photo Credit: @sindodotayo | naomiie_o