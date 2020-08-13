Connect with us

Inspired

To commemorate International Youth Day, The Future Award Africa announces Nominees for its 'Prize for Community Action' Category

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired News

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired

A Young Nigerian's Guide to Learning More About the African Continent

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Nwadike is Building a Photography Marketplace with Peexoo Technologies

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

YPO & Lagos State Government extend Gratitude to Donors for their Support towards Eti-Osa Isolation Centre during COVID-19

Inspired

To commemorate International Youth Day, The Future Award Africa announces Nominees for its ‘Prize for Community Action’ Category

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Now in its 15th year, Africa’s most prestigious award, The Future Awards Africa, has announced the nominees for its prize for community action in commemoration of this year’s International Youth Day which holds August 12, 2020.

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), are a set of awards given by The Future Project (TFP), to honor and celebrate young people between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievements in the year under consideration. 

In line with the theme of International Youth Day 2020, ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’, the award highlights outstanding young Africans building communities despite the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals across Africa.
The award, to be held as a television and digital event this year, acknowledges their excellent contributions to community building within the year in view.

In no particular order, below are the nominees for The Future Awards Africa Prize for Community Action 2020: 

  1. Samira Isah Modibbo (29 years) Nigeria 
  2. Ellen Chilemba (22 years) Malawi  
  3. Derick Omari (24 years) Ghana
  4. Nelson Kwaje (28 years) South Sudan  
  5. Seyi Aragbada (26 years)  Nigeria    
  6. Trevor Oahile (23 years) Botswana
  7. Njeri Gateru (31 years) Kenya  
  8. Anyanwu Joseph (23 years) Nigeria
  9. David Avido (24 years)  Kenya   
  10. Ayodeji Alonge (22 years) Nigeria  

Read full profiles on awards.thefutureafrica.com 

For more updates, follow us @tfaafrica or email via [email protected]

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Advertisement
css.php