This Is How To Build A Profitable Fashion Brand, According to Mai Atafo

Adebayo Oke-Lawal‘s Orange Culture continues its evolution, not just as a fashion brand or a toxic masculinity-defying movement, but also as a resource for young designers who want to build a brand as edifying as his own.

In a new live interview session on the education platform launched by the brand Orange Mentorship, the brands Founder and Creative Director Adebayo Oke-Lawal, discusses ‘How To Build A Profitable Fashion Brand with Mai Atafo‘

On their Instagram they shared:

We are super excited to announce our next live session is with the legendary @maiatafo as we discuss on Monday at 5pm how to make your fashion business profitable! Tune in, you don’t want to miss this!

Watch the full interview below:

