New Music: Tomi Thomas – Hopeless Romantic

2 hours ago

Afropop artist Tomi Thomas has released a new single titled “Hopeless Romantic”.

The singer’s debut EP “Patience” featured singles such as “Ready Or Not” in collaboration with GMK , as well as “The Renaissance” produced by Genio. His newest projects include “Palmwine Music” EP produced by Spax in 2017 and “Vibrations in 2019.

  Tomi wrote:

Love… one thing powerful enough to transcend dimensions across space and time… expanding… thriving… Being a hopeless romantic entail’s daring to love and fearlessly seeking to ascend beyond love and into peace, over
and over again.

Listen to the audio:

Watch the video:

