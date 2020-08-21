New Music: Tomi Thomas – Hopeless Romantic

Afropop artist Tomi Thomas has released a new single titled “Hopeless Romantic”.

The singer’s debut EP “Patience” featured singles such as “Ready Or Not” in collaboration with GMK , as well as “The Renaissance” produced by Genio. His newest projects include “Palmwine Music” EP produced by Spax in 2017 and “Vibrations” in 2019.

Tomi wrote:

Love… one thing powerful enough to transcend dimensions across space and time… expanding… thriving… Being a hopeless romantic entail’s daring to love and fearlessly seeking to ascend beyond love and into peace, over

and over again.

