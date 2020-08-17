We already knew a new Fireboy DML album was coming, and he’d already shared its title “Apollo.” But now, we’re getting the trackless.

The 17-track album (so many songs, it’s like Christmas!) features label boss Olamide and, surprise!, Wande Coal.

There’s also D Smoke on the album, as well as the already released singles “New York City Girl,” “Eli” and “Tattoo.”

He shared the tracklist on his Twitter, writing:

my second studio album, Apollo. this was bound to happen. gratitude to God for blessings. gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this album; gratitude to my team (YBNL/Empire), my family and the kings who blessed this project with their presence. see you on Thursday.