We Have the Tracklist of Fireboy DML's forthcoming Album "Apollo" (there's a Wande Coal Feature!)

Burna Boy’s "Twice As Tall" Album spotted on London & New York Billboards

Chike's Performance of "Out of Love" on "Music Is..." Will Move You

New Video: Anii - Kampe

Adekunle Gold is Introducing "AfroPop Vol. 1" to You with Beautiful Words of Wisdom

Burna Boy talks "Twice As Tall" Album, Diddy & the Power of Unity on “The Breakfast Club”

New Music + Video: Lamboginny - Kpomo is Kpomo

New Video: Reminisce - Gbedu

Maleek Berry serves up Visualiser for New Single "Sunshine"

New Music: Cuppy feat. Stonebwoy - Karma

Published

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We already knew a new Fireboy DML album was coming, and he’d already shared its title “Apollo.” But now, we’re getting the trackless.

The 17-track album (so many songs, it’s like Christmas!) features label boss Olamide and, surprise!, Wande Coal.

There’s also D Smoke on the album, as well as the already released singles “New York City Girl,” “Eli” and “Tattoo.”

He shared the tracklist on his Twitter, writing:

my second studio album, Apollo. this was bound to happen. gratitude to God for blessings. gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this album; gratitude to my team (YBNL/Empire), my family and the kings who blessed this project with their presence. see you on Thursday.

