Aisha Raheem is a Runner-up in the 2020 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

The Royal Academy of Engineering has announced the winners of the 2020 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation.

Cote D’Ivorian tech entrepreneur, Charlette N’Guessan becomes the first-ever woman to win the Africa Prize, since the prize’s inception in 2014.

Her project:

Charlette N’Guessan and her team developed the software after research they did during their studies revealed that Ghana’s banks have a significant problem with identity fraud and cyber-crime. The research estimated that approximately $400 million is spent annually by Ghanaian financial institutions to identify their customers.

N’Guessan wins the first prize of £25,000.

Also, two Nigerians, Aisha Raheem and Victor Boyle-Komolafe made it to the list and we are super chuffed. Aisha Raheem, a runner up, developed Farmz2U, a digital platform that helps farmers and families prevent food waste and enhance nutrition. With this, she won a prize of £10,000.

The runner ups from other African countries are, Dr William Wasswa and David Tusubira from Uganda.

Victor Boyle-Komolafe, one of the shortlisted candidates, is the founder of Garbage In Value Out (GIVO), a tech solution that automates and digitises the collection, processing, and sale of recyclable materials.

He helped develop GIVO after he was inspired at a workshop which discussed the waste problem in Nigeria. Fifteen billion units of PET plastic enter Nigeria annually, with less than 10% of them being recycled. The other 90% goes to landfill or into waterways.

Shortlisted candidates from other African countries are:

Jack Oyugi, Richard Arwa, Samuel Rigu, Tracy Kimathi from Kenya, Catherine Tasankha Chaima from Malawi, Adrian Padt from South Africa, Timothy Kayondo from Uganda, Bernice Dapaah, Isaac Sesi and Josephine Godwyll from Ghana.