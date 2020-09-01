Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Chisom Winifred: Want to Be an Excellent Blogger? These Tips Are Here For You

Career Features Inspired

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Career Features

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Career Features Inspired

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features Inspired

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

BN TV Career

Mohammed Yussuf Is All About Utilizing Emerging Technology to Tackle Issues in Africa on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career Features Inspired

Moses Ogunsola of Oníbàtà Mall is Our #BellaNaijMCM this Week!

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BellaNaija.com

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians! Welcome to the month of September.

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

In many parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected companies of all kinds, especially those with smaller operating margins, such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month
  • Share the social media handles for the business

Please Note:

  • One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered
  • All comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 6th of September.

The winner’s post will be published on the 8th of September.

Start nominating!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Chisom Winifred: Want to Be an Excellent Blogger? These Tips Are Here For You

Mfononbong Inyang: For Nigerian Youths To Stand Tall, Government Needs To Calm Down on Taxes

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Advertisement
css.php