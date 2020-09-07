Richmond Bassey of Bamboo is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature today, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Richmond Bassey, the co-founder and CEO of Bamboo.

Richmond, together with Yanmo Omorogbe founded the digital investment platform that gives Nigerians real-time access to buy, hold, or sell stocks listed on the U.S. stock market right from their mobile phones or computers.

Users also have access to invest in hundreds of stocks listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Bamboo was one of the startups that pitched at Y Combinator’s Winter 2020 Demo Day and was one of the 200 companies selected for Forbes’ first Digital Startup Accelerator Program in Nigeria.

Before Bamboo, Richmond was a Chief of Staff at Helium Health, a healthcare technology company that helps hospitals digitise their health records and streamline their processes.

He was also a Product/Project Manager at L5Lab, an incubator and investment firm building technology-enabled companies that help Africa realise its potential.

He also worked as a Data Analyst and Product Manager for Yookos in London.

Richmond holds a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Anglia Ruskin University, and a masters degree in Management and Organisational Innovation from Queen Mary University of London.

Richmond is working to even the playing field for access to global investment opportunities for Nigerians, helping them grow their personal wealth. We’re rooting for him and his team!