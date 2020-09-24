ANWBN announces its First Ever Nigerian Women Virtual Business Summit | September 29th – October 1st

The Association for Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), a coalition of over fifty different women associations focused on business and career development of its members will be hosting the first-ever Nigerian Women Business Virtual Summit (NWBS 200)!

The Nigerian Women Business Summit (NWBS) 2020 is a three-day virtual event, which will hold from September 29th – October 1st, 2020 and is open to Nigerian women across the world.

The theme for this Summit is ‘From Fear to Hope: Scaling Women Business Impact for a Decade of Action’. It will feature a virtual exhibition, B2B workshops, the launch of the Women National Business Agenda, and a Women Business Empowerment fund.

ANWBN serves as the apex (private sector) body committed to mitigating the challenges faced by women pursuing business and career growth and has a combined membership of over four million (4,000,000) women entrepreneurs.

In 2016, ANWBN published the first edition of the Women National Business Agenda a vital tool that served to identify laws and regulations that hinder the business activity of women and also offer concrete recommendations and reforms to remove these barriers and improve the business climate. Since the initial study, several changes have taken place within the women’s business community as well as the socio-economic and socio-political environments across Nigeria.

Furthermore, the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the unprecedented global response it necessitated has required further revision of the WNBA which will be unveiled at the summit.

Some of the speakers/panelists scheduled for the summit include Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefilure; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr. Joe Odumakin; President, Women Arise for Change Initiative and Adenike Ogunlesi; Founder/CEO of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble.

Other renowned international and national speakers/panelists drawn from the public and private sector as well as civil society, will also converge to discuss and proffer solutions to issues like lack of access to finance, gender inequality, insecurity, poor infrastructure, and inadequate power. Over 30,000 guests are expected to attend.

ANWBN is working with various strategic partners to ensure the success of this summit including the Center for International Private Enterprise, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, and 1024 Concepts Ltd amongst others.

Click here to register for the virtual summit HERE

For more information on the association, please visit their WEBSITE and connect with them on social media via the following links.

Instagram: anwbnetwork_

Twitter: anwbnetwork_

Facebook: NigerianBusinessWomen

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.