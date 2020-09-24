Connect with us

Events

ANWBN announces its First Ever Nigerian Women Virtual Business Summit | September 29th – October 1st

Events Promotions

The 4th Edition of ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue is here & the Focus is on 'Tech for Good' | Sept. 29th & 30th

Events Promotions

CareClick Healthcare is hosting Its First Telehealth Conference with Experts from the Health Sector | Sept. 24th

Events

Stay Woke! Oraimo is bringing ‘The Vibe’ – Be the First to Catch it!

Events

Jobberman is set to host Nigeria’s Largest Virtual Career Fair as part of its #FindYourChampion Campaign | Sept. 30th

Events Promotions

Learn the Secret of Growing a Successful Business from Bankole Williams, Steve Harris & Wonuola Okoye at the Mastercard SME Masterclass | Sept. 30th

Events

The Catalyst for Change Program is empowering Women, One Community at a Time & Here's how it went down in Magboro Community 

Events

Clever Clogs presents the 2nd Edition of its Akada Children's Book Festival & it is going to be Virtual | October 30 & 31

Events Promotions

Get Ready for a Total Shutdown as Patoranking, Kcee storm Abuja for Exodus Event | September 25

Events Promotions

Registration is Still Open for #TheCookOutAfrica Songwriting event with Grammy Award Nominee Vincent Berry II | September 23rd

Events

ANWBN announces its First Ever Nigerian Women Virtual Business Summit | September 29th – October 1st

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

The Association for Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), a coalition of over fifty different women associations focused on business and career development of its members will be hosting the first-ever Nigerian Women Business Virtual Summit (NWBS 200)!

The Nigerian Women Business Summit (NWBS) 2020 is a three-day virtual event, which will hold from September 29th – October 1st, 2020 and is open to Nigerian women across the world.

The theme for this Summit is ‘From Fear to Hope: Scaling Women Business Impact for a Decade of Action. It will feature a virtual exhibition, B2B workshops, the launch of the Women National Business Agenda, and a Women Business Empowerment fund.

ANWBN serves as the apex (private sector) body committed to mitigating the challenges faced by women pursuing business and career growth and has a combined membership of over four million (4,000,000) women entrepreneurs.

In 2016, ANWBN published the first edition of the Women National Business Agenda a vital tool that served to identify laws and regulations that hinder the business activity of women and also offer concrete recommendations and reforms to remove these barriers and improve the business climate. Since the initial study, several changes have taken place within the women’s business community as well as the socio-economic and socio-political environments across Nigeria. 

Furthermore, the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the unprecedented global response it necessitated has required further revision of the WNBA which will be unveiled at the summit.

Some of the speakers/panelists scheduled for the summit include Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefilure; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr. Joe Odumakin; President, Women Arise for Change Initiative and Adenike Ogunlesi; Founder/CEO of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble.

Other renowned international and national speakers/panelists drawn from the public and private sector as well as civil society, will also converge to discuss and proffer solutions to issues like lack of access to finance, gender inequality, insecurity, poor infrastructure, and inadequate power. Over 30,000 guests are expected to attend.

ANWBN is working with various strategic partners to ensure the success of this summit including the Center for International Private Enterprise, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, and 1024 Concepts Ltd amongst others.

Click here to register for the virtual summit HERE

For more information on the association, please visit their WEBSITE and connect with them on social media via the following links.

Instagram: anwbnetwork_

Twitter: anwbnetwork_

Facebook: NigerianBusinessWomen

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Grace Agada: Don’t Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive

Peter Molokwu: You Want People to Respect You? Learn to Set Boundaries

Kwame Adjei: 7 Reasons Why You Probably Feel Distant from Your Father

Global Health & Biosecurity Advisor Ngozi Erondu is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Money Matters With Nimi: What Parents Need to Know Now that Schools Have Resumed

Advertisement
css.php