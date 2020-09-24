BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

Shanty Aesthetic – A Virtual Exhibition of Paintings by Sylvester Aigbogun 

Eventful is excited to bring to you a virtual art exhibition experience like no other themed Shanty Aesthetic in collaboration with the renowned artist – Sylvester Aigbogun. Shanty Aesthetic is a rich, colourful, visually appealing collection of over 25 oil paintings that showcase interactions between the elements and principles of art organized sensorially to give viewers a framework within which to analyze and discuss the aesthetic ideas portrayed. The Virtual exhibition is open to art lovers, enthusiasts and collectors for 10 days for their viewing and analytic pleasure as well as purchase for keeps or gifting purposes for the year 2020!

Date: Tuesday, September 15 – Friday, September 25, 2020.
Venue:  HERE

Karaoke with DJ X

Hold you grounds tonight with DJ X and vibe to the rhythm of the night Barrel Lounge.

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Irewole Street, Off Opebi Road (Beside TFC) Ikeja.

Etuk Ubong + the Etuk Philosophy 

Date: Friday, September 25, 2020.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: 112, Akerele road, Shitta, Surulere.

Exodus Abuja

Top Nigerian musicians and DJs will storm Abuja for the much talked about Exodus event holding in Nigeria’s capital. Expected at the show are Patoranking, Kcee, DJ Factor, DJ Xmix, DJ Whales, DJ Freemike.

Date: Friday, September 25, 2020.
RSVP: 08056929036, 08117007272, or +2348096975627.

Sharp Band All-Stars

Date: Friday, September 25, 2020.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 15, Idejo Street Off, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.
RSVP:  0902 110 6225 or @livelounge.ng

For Coffee and a Chat with Ade Bantu

Experience live music with Ade Bantu! Join us on Instagram live by 12 pm.

Date: Friday, September 25, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
Venue: lostinlagos12 IG Live

The Blueprint

Join the Betterman Conference 2020 – The Blueprint hosted by Men at Work. Discussions will focus on pertinent issues like mental health, masculinity, marriage and sex, finance, and leadership facing all men.

Date: Friday, September 25, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
Venue: lostinlagos12 IG Live

City Cyclers – Let’s Ride Lagos

Are you ready to cycle 30km this weekend! Get your wheels ready. Come with your bike, helmet, face mask, shield or balaclava.

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Time: 6:45 AM
Venue: 3, Surulere Industrial Road, Off Acme Road, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Smart Stewards Summit 5.0

Smart Stewards is inviting you all to this FREE online event titled the “Disruption, The Distinction and the Dividends” this weekend. In this event, you’ll learn: how Personal Development can distinguish you, how to spot opportunities and take advantage of them and tips on maximizing your finances and more.

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Venue:
RSVP: HERE

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Time: 4 PM
VenueCapital Bar terrace, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
RSVPartsplashstudio

Paint•Sip•Create

Lagos get ready! You don’t want to miss this! Tickets at N5,000, and enjoy a 10% discount on food and drinks.

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Time: 3 PM
Venue: No 1, Oluwabunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVPartsplashstudio

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this Sunday. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Ikoyi
RSVPHERE

Tech for Good: Fostering Social Innovation and Digital Investments for Transformative Change

The 2020 edition of the Breakfast Dialogue which is set to hold virtually. The dialogue is set to address the challenges occasioned by the pandemic on the socio-economic wellbeing of vulnerable populations in Africa. The first-ever virtual edition of the Breakfast Dialogue will also seek to explore technology-driven and smarter solutions to tackle the complex issues that have confronted the development of the continent.

Date: Tuesday, September 29 – Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Time: 10 AM.
RSVP: HERE

Jobberman #FindYourChampion

Jobberman is inviting you to its Virtual Career Fair. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are searching for ways to recover and become more strategic in their hiring process. Key industry insights will be provided by ROAM Africa CEO, Clemens Weitz; Jobberman Nigeria CEO, Hilda Kragha; and Mastercard Foundation’s Nigerian Country Head, Chidinma Lawanson.

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
RSVP: HERE

Mastercard SME Masterclass

Join some of Nigeria’s astute business and financial gurus including Bankole Williams, Steve Harris, and Wonuola Okoye as they share their insights, tips, and advice that will assist the advancement of SMEs, especially during these uncertain times at the Mastercard SME Masterclass.

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Time: 11 AM.
RSVP: HERE

Winihin Jemide Series 

Fueled by the desire to balance the scales the Winihin Jemide Series is set to host their Women and Youth in Governance and Politics (WYGP) #Vision2020 conference. The event will feature 8 Pan-African stories of political leadership.

Date: Wednesday, September 30 – Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Time: 10: 30 AM
RSVP: HERE

