Team Colourful wins the WAW task, a Trip Down Memory Lane & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 64

#BNxBBNaija: Take a Look at How Much the Followers of the Lockdown Housemates have Grown since the Start of the Show

A Thrilling Mini-Series "Unveiled" starring Emmanuel Ikubese & Inem King is on the way

Issa Rae is the Golden Girl on The Observer Magazine's Latest Cover

Emotional Diary Session, Special Dinner & Gratitude | Highlights from #BBNaija Day 63

Ozo talks #BBNaija Journey, Relationship with Nengi & Plans After the Show in New Interview

Trikytee is Ready to Blow Your Minds... Catch his #BBNaija Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Stan Nze is the Star of "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story," Find Out All There Is to Know About Him in this Exclusive Interview

Mildred Okwo’s Crime Thriller “La Femme Anjola” is Hitting Cinemas Soon!

Inkblot Productions is Bringing a New Nigerian Original Series to Netflix | Get the Scoop

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Winning the WAW

Divided into two teams, the BBNaija Housemates battled each other to win the WAW Task.

Team Colourful WAW comprising of Dorathy, Laycon and Vee were the winners in today’s WAW Detergent Task. The Task which was divided into ‘My Waw Moments’ and ‘The Waw Quiz Game’ ended with Team Colourful WAW emerging the overall winners defeating Team Classic comprising of Neo and Nengi.

My Waw Moments

For the first round of the Task, the Housemates were asked to take a trip down memory lane to the times spent in Biggie’s House and recall some of the fun moments had with WAW products. Team Colourful WAW emerged winners in this round with 45 points while Team Classic got only 30 points.

1600804776 34 screenshot 2020 09 22 at 19.17.33

The Waw Quiz Game

This was the perfect opportunity for Team Classic WAW to catch up to Team Colourful on the scoreboard as they each answered 30 questions to complete this round.  Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case. Even though they came quite close with 70 points, they still couldn’t beat Team Colourful WAW who scored 72 points. Tallying points from both rounds, Team Classic WAW got 100 points while Team Colourful WAW got 117 points making them the winners.

1600805030 34 black festival fall promotional twitter post 1

Cha-Ching

Clearly the money rain in the House isn’t ending anytime soon as the members of Team Colourful WAW got to smile to share one million Naira thanks to WAW Detergent. Not only that, but they also get a year’s supply of Henkel homecare products.

No matter the outcome this Sunday, all the Housemates are already winners since no one has been left out of the daily bounty they get to win everyday.

Creating WAW moments

Courtesy of WAW Nigeria, the Lockdown Housemates were challenged to share their WAW moments in the BB Naija House.

The activities that formed their Tasks for today were divided into two parts, “My Waw Moments” and “The Waw Quiz Game”. To carry out today’s activities, the House was first required to split into two teams. A box with team names ‘Waw Classic’ and ‘Waw Colourful’ was provided for the Housemates to determine their team members, by taking turns in picking one card from the box.

1600786208 34 screenshot 2020 09 22 at 14.47.18

Their WAW Moments

Their first task for today was tagged My Waw Moments. For this Task, the Housemates in their respective teams were required to recall their experiences with the WAW product in Big Brother’s House and interpret these experiences through art. Painting materials were provided for their creative use. On the other hand, the Housemates were also asked to adopt any other form of art including drama, music or even spoken word as their preferred showcase.

1600785257 34 screenshot 2020 09 22 at 14.50.31

For the WAW Moments Task, they were only required to wear the Ankara merchandise provided for them. The duration for each team’s presentation was 15 minutes and starting with Team WAW Classic, the ball was set rolling.

Both teams were simply required to take a trip down memory lane to the times they have spent in Big Brother’s House and recall some of the fun and fond experiences they had with the Waw products in the Lockdown House. We found some stories interesting, like Nengi telling us about her WAW bonding moments with Ozo and Dorathy telling us a cute story on how Erica and Wathoni always helped her with laundry.

1600785356 34 screenshot 2020 09 22 at 15.06.11

The presentations will be judged by the following criteria: Creativity; Individuality; Brand Integration; Teamwork and Clarity of Message.

The crush on the outside

Nengi and Laycon talk about their crush outside the House. While one is shy, the other is smitten.

Early morning gist

Instead of their usual workout routine, the Lockdown final five had interesting conversations on various topics that relate to the outside world.

