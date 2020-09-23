Connect with us

FirstBank partners with Arese Ugwu for the TV Adaptation of her Bestseller, Smart Money Woman

"Rise of the Saints" is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the New Trailer

Learn All there is to Know about Ozo's #BBNaija Journey, Skincare Routine & Many Wins | #BNxBBNaija5

Team Colourful wins the WAW task, a Trip Down Memory Lane & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 64

This is How Much the IG Followers of the #BBNaija Housemates have Grown since the Start of the Show

A Thrilling Mini-Series "Unveiled" starring Emmanuel Ikubese & Inem King is on the way

Issa Rae is the Golden Girl on The Observer Magazine's Latest Cover

Emotional Diary Session, Special Dinner & Gratitude | Highlights from #BBNaija Day 63

Ozo talks #BBNaija Journey, Relationship with Nengi & Plans After the Show in New Interview

Trikytee is Ready to Blow Your Minds... Catch his #BBNaija Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

FirstBank of Nigeria has announced its partnership with Arese Ugwu for the TV adaptation of her bestseller, Smart Money Woman. The weekly show – in its first season – is billed to premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 9:30 pm.

The Smart Money Woman is a program that shows the experiences, sacrifices, struggles, and vigor of women in society as they carry out their day to day activities in spite of the gender imbalance in the society, especially in Africa.  The series is an adaptation of Smart Money Woman written to tackle debt, providing tips on inculcating the right savings culture of the African middle class (why don’t we say – every individual – as against limiting to African middle class), the fear and misconceptions surrounding money and the lack of it, love, friendships, cultural and societal pressures and the roles they play in success.

The half-hour 13-episode series which is directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye and Co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju, Akin Marinho, and Arcadia TV Africa will have viewers exposed to financial literacy nuggets. Its cast includes; Osas Ighodaro, Toni Tones, Ini Dima-Okojie, Eby Eno, Eso Okolocha, Timini Egbuson, Karibi Fubara, Tope Tedela, Seun Ajayi, and Temisan Emmanuel.

 According to Author and Executive Producer, Smart Tribe Media, Arese Ugwu; “The Smart Money Woman is a love letter to every modern and upwardly mobile African women who are exploring life opportunities and experiences to find that right balance in their day to day activities especially in their career, friendship, relationship and of course, family.”

We thank First Bank of Nigeria for being the first corporate sponsor to believe in my dream and take a chance on a first-time producer. This is a partnership we are pleased to reckon with, whilst we recognize how they have successfully empowered women across the geo-political zones in Nigeria through its various initiatives, especially the FirstGem product. They have provided mentoring, support, and capacity building opportunities for all to create a new generation of financially literate women thereby contributing to the continued growth and development of the country.” 

Speaking on the TV show, Folake Ani-Mumuney, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria said;

FirstBank has been at the forefront of promoting female empowerment and we understand the role financial literacy plays in deepening financial inclusion, whilst promoting female independence. The essence of the TV program is to raise financial awareness to inspire every individual in the society, especially women, to make informed choices and take effective actions for their financial wellbeing, she concluded.

———————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content.

 

