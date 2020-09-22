BNxBBNaija: Take a Look at How Much the Followers of the Lockdown Housemates have Grown since the Start of the Show

We can say that the Big Brother House comes with a lot more than the grand price that will eventually be taken home by the winner.

There’s so much more, from cash and gifts to all the entertainment, partying, learning from tasks, finding out new things about yourself, unlearning old habits, reevaluating and re-strategizing, meeting new people, and the undeniable fame that comes with the platform.

Being on the platform makes the housemates so popular that they are almost all that everyone talks about during and after the show. It expands their circle and enhances their social life.

Imagine having a few hundred followers in one month and then gaining thousands of followers in the space of three months, without commenting ‘follow for follow” under people’s pages.

It’s amazing, isn’t it? Well, lets have a look at how much the followers of each 2020 BBNaija Lockdown Housemate have grown.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, widely known as Laycon, used the handle @itslaycon before going into the BBNaija house. He had 3,835 followers and he is one of the top 5 finalists currently in the BBNaija Lockdown house.

Laycon now has 1,100,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @itslaycon on Instagram.

Terseer Waya, widely known as Kiddwaya used the handle @kiddwaya before going into the BBNaija house. He had 2,522 followers and was the 13th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 8th week.

Kiddwaya now has 938,000 followers in less than three months, and now uses the handle @kiddwaya on Instagram.

Erica Nlewedim, widely known as Erica used the handle @ericanlewedim before going into the BBNaija house. She had 23,000 followers and was disqualified from the BBNaija House in the 7th week.

Erica now has 905,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @ericanlewedim on Instagram.

Rebecca Nengi Hampson, widely known as Nengi used the handle @nengiofficial before going into the BBNaija house. She had 12,700 followers and she is one of the top 5 finalists currently in the BBNaija Lockdown house.

Nengi now has 902,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @nengiofficial on Instagram.

Dorathy Bachor, widely known as Dorathy used the handle @thedorathybachor before going into the BBNaija house. She had 405 followers and she is one of the top 5 finalists currently in the BBNaija Lockdown house.

Dorathy now has 810,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @thedorathybachor on Instagram.

Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, widely known as Ozo used the handle @stickymena before going into the BBNaija house. He had 2,835 followers and was the 15th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 9th week.

Ozo now has 675,000 followers in less than three months, and now uses the handle @officialozo_ on Instagram.

Victoria Adeyele, widely known as Vee used the handle @veeivy_bbnlockdown before going into the BBNaija house. She had 2,150 followers and she is one of the top 5 finalists currently in the BBNaija Lockdown house.

Vee now has 473,000 followers in less than three months, and uses the handle @veeivy on Instagram.

Wathoni Anyansi widely known as Wathoni used the handle @wathonianyansi before going into the BBNaija house. She had 10,100 followers and was the 8th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 6th week.

Wathoni now has 468,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @wathonianyansi on Instagram.

Prince Nelson Enwerem widely known as Prince used the handle @princenelsonenwerem before going into the BBNaija house. He had 4,354 followers and was the 12th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 8th week.

Prince now has 463,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @princenelsonenwerem on Instagram.

Praise Nelson widely known as Praise used the handle @itz_praise before going into the BBNaija house. He had 5,452 followers and was the 6th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 5th week.

Praise now has 461,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @itz_praise on Instagram.

Tolani Shobanjo widely known as Tolanibaj used the handle @tolanibaj before going into the BBNaija house. She had 4,325 followers and was the 7th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 6th week.

Tolanibaj now has 460,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @tolanibaj on Instagram.

Lilo Aderogba widely known as Lilo used the handle @liloaderogba before going into the BBNaija house. She had 4,933 followers and was the 2nd Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 2nd week.

Lilo now has 430,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @liloaderogba on Instagram.

Ka3na Jones widely known as Ka3na used the handle @official_ka3na before going into the BBNaija house. She had 623 followers and was the 1st Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 2nd week.

Ka3na now has 417,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @official_ka3na on Instagram.

Neo Mobor Akpofure, widely known as Neo formerly used the handle @iamtheonlyneo before going into the BBNaija house. He had 5,878 followers and he is one of the top 5 finalists currently in the BBNaija Lockdown house.

Neo now has 391,000 followers in less than three months, and uses the handle @neo_akpofure on Instagram.

Timmy Sinclair, widely known as Trikytee used the handle @trikytee before going into the BBNaija house. He had 1,443 followers and was the 13th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 9th week.

Trikytee now has 390,000 followers in less than three months, and still uses the handle @trikytee on Instagram.

Bright Osemudiame Ezekiel, widely known as Brighto formerly used the handle @oszemudiame before going into the BBNaija house. He had 393 followers and was the 9th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 6th week.

Brighto now has 371,000 followers in less than three months, and uses the handle @thebrighto_on Instagram.

Kaisha Umaru, widely known as Kaisha formerly used the handle @kaisha_officialbbn before going into the BBNaija house. She had 2,029 followers and was the 5th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 4th week.

Kaisha now has 334,000 followers in less than three months, and uses the handle @kaishaofficial_ on Instagram.

Tochukwu Okechukwu, widely known as Tochi formerly used the handle @officialtochi_oke before going into the BBNaija house. He had 258 followers and was the 4th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 3rd week.

Tochi now has 243,000 followers in less than three months, and uses the handle @tochi.official on Instagram.

Lucy Edet, widely known as Lucy formerly used the handle @oluwaluciana before going into the BBNaija house. She had 2,221 followers and was the 11th Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 7th week.

Lucy now has 234,000 followers in less than three months, and uses the handle @lucyedetofficial on Instagram.

Eric Akhigbe Oshiokhai, widely known as Eric formerly used the handle @akhigbeeric before going into the BBNaija house. He had 2,308 followers and was the 3rd Housemate to leave the BBNaija Lockdown house in the 3rd week.

Eric now has 167,000 followers in less than three months, and uses the handle @ericoshiokhai on Instagram.

