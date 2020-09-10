Allow Us to Re-introduce to You #BBNaija’s Praise as ‘Mr Hot Caramel’

Hey BNers! It’s a pleasure to re-introduce to you, Praise, one of the ex-Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” Housemate, as ‘Mr Hot Caramel’.

The reality star looks dapper in the new photoshoot. Sharing the photos on Instagram, he captioned:

This wave about to hit like…… Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is Mr Hot Caramel.

•

The cruise/vibes king himself

The king of the dance floor.

On another post, he wrote:

Be obsessed with your own potential, be your own reason to smile.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: itz_praise