Allow Us to Re-introduce to You #BBNaija’s Praise as ‘Mr Hot Caramel’

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers! It’s a pleasure to re-introduce to you, Praise, one of the ex-Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” Housemate, as ‘Mr Hot Caramel’.

The reality star looks dapper in the new photoshoot. Sharing the photos on Instagram, he captioned:

This wave about to hit like…… Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is Mr Hot Caramel.

The cruise/vibes king himself
The king of the dance floor.

On another post, he wrote:

Be obsessed with your own potential, be your own reason to smile.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: itz_praise

