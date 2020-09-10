News
Allow Us to Re-introduce to You #BBNaija’s Praise as ‘Mr Hot Caramel’
Hey BNers! It’s a pleasure to re-introduce to you, Praise, one of the ex-Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” Housemate, as ‘Mr Hot Caramel’.
The reality star looks dapper in the new photoshoot. Sharing the photos on Instagram, he captioned:
This wave about to hit like…… Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is Mr Hot Caramel.
•
The cruise/vibes king himself
The king of the dance floor.
On another post, he wrote:
Be obsessed with your own potential, be your own reason to smile.
Check on it!
Photo Credit: itz_praise