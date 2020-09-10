Nigerians are Relentless in their Fight against the Death Sentence of Yahaya Aminu-Sharif

The death sentence of 22-year-old Yahaya Aminu-Sharif has become an urgent matter deserving of serious attention, and Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to ensure that Yahaya gets the justice that he deserves.

The musician was sentenced to death by the Sharia court in Kano state, after being accused of blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed.

In the several ways that they can, they have called on the Nigerian authorities to ensure the overturn of Yahaya’s death sentence. Petitions have also been made for anyone and everyone to sign, as their on means of saving Yahaya’s life.

The Nigerian Bar Association, according to The Nation, has offered to defend the singer, and a two-man-fact-finding committee has been constituted to visit the him.

The leaders of the music and entertainment industry have also sent a letter to the executive governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje (OFR), kicking against the singers death.

According to Legit, the US government has also faulted the death sentence passed on the singer.

Here are more of the actions that have been taken in support of the Yahaya.

There’s a 22-year-old Nigerian musician who’s about to be executed in less than a week because he “blasphemed against the holy prophet”. His name is Yahaya Sharif-Aminu. This news is not trending but it should. Free thinking and expression is a fundamental human right. — Barzini⚡️ (@iambarzini_) September 9, 2020

Yahaya Sharif-Aminu is protected under the law which gives him freedom of thought, conscience, religion, and expression. As leaders of the Nigerian entertainment industry, we are absolutely against this attempt to gag free thinking and expression and ask that justice is served… pic.twitter.com/Q84KwE5nlx — Chocolate City Music (@choccitymusic) September 9, 2020

Early this morning, we lodged an appeal on behalf of the Foundation for Religious Freedom against the death sentence imposed on Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a 22 year old singer sentenced to death by the Sharia Court in Kano State. — Kola Alapinni (@FelaLives) September 3, 2020

Yahaya Sharif Aminu's case has been appealed by Falana SAN. Words can't express how grateful I am for this progress. We are gradually winning the war against terrorism masquerading as islam. — Zain Ameen (@zinadabo1) September 10, 2020

The Nigerian Bar Association has offered to defend 22-year-old singer Yahaya Sharif-Aminu who was sentenced to death for blaspheming Prophet Muhammad (SAW).https://t.co/xGMR8TZMSa — The Nation Nigeria (@TheNationNews) September 4, 2020

Chairman of Sokoto state Ulama forum of Izala, Abubakar Usman Mabera says any Muslim lawyer who defends Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, the Kano singer who was convicted over an alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad is no longer a muslim.https://t.co/wjoVuYR1RK — Sharp Reporters (@Sharpreporters) September 7, 2020

10 NGOs have written to Kano State Governor (Nigeria), to call for the dropping of charges against 22-year old singer Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy. Please join us before it is too late! #SaveYahaYa #FreedomOfExpression https://t.co/b5NL0PHuma pic.twitter.com/lvcLZVK8En — FIM (@fim_musicians) September 7, 2020

#FiveMusicRights

22-year-old gospel singer, musician and composer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu has been sentenced to death. We call for the charges to be dropped!

If you wish to help, sign the petition: https://t.co/YvxrkNZnHZ

Read the full story here: https://t.co/fwdlvzpIUS pic.twitter.com/E0uHW74hVz — Int'l Music Council (@IMC_Network) September 8, 2020

Blasphemy: COSON calls for pardon of Kano singer Yahaya Sharif-Aminuhttps://t.co/kv1dkg1NdP pic.twitter.com/sCgj500YDx — TheNigerian News (@newsThenigerian) September 1, 2020

The fight is not yet over and our voices must be heard! Justice for Yahaya Aminu-Sharif.

Photo Credit: @yahayasharifaminu