Connect with us

News

Nigerians are Relentless in their Fight against the Death Sentence of Yahaya Aminu-Sharif

News

Donald Trump has been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Music News

Music Industry Leaders are Standing Against the Death Sentence of Yahaya Aminu Sharif

News Nollywood

Finally! Nigerian Cinemas will Re-open September 11

News

This Is What Iyabo Ojo's New Home Looks Like (40+ Photos!)

News

Team Refrigerator wins the Scanfrost Task, Saturday FunDay & Grooving Time with DJ Kaywise

News

Lagos State Government says 5% Levy on Content Creators Should Be Disregarded

News

Brazil Women Footballers are going to be Receiving Equal Pay with the Men

News

These Are the Best Universities in Nigeria, according to Times Higher Education

News

Did Don Jazzy really Get "Quizzed" by the DSS? He's Not Saying

News

Nigerians are Relentless in their Fight against the Death Sentence of Yahaya Aminu-Sharif

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The death sentence of 22-year-old Yahaya Aminu-Sharif has become an urgent matter deserving of serious attention, and Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to ensure that Yahaya gets the justice that he deserves.

The musician was sentenced to death by the Sharia court in Kano state, after being accused of blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed.

In the several ways that they can, they have called on the Nigerian authorities to ensure the overturn of Yahaya’s death sentence. Petitions have also been made for anyone and everyone to sign, as their on means of saving Yahaya’s life.

The Nigerian Bar Association, according to The Nation, has offered to defend the singer, and a two-man-fact-finding committee has been constituted to visit the him.

The leaders of the music and entertainment industry have also sent a letter to the executive governor of Kano stateAbdullahi Ganduje (OFR), kicking against the singers death.

According to Legit, the US government has also faulted the death sentence passed on the singer.

Here are more of the actions that have been taken in support of the Yahaya.

The fight is not yet over and our voices must be heard! Justice for Yahaya Aminu-Sharif.

Photo Credit: @yahayasharifaminu

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Muinat Adekeye: Would You Let Your Village People Raise Your Child?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

Chinenye Opeodu: Let’s Raise Boys to Embrace Their Emotions

Entrepreneur & Startup Tutor Farida Yahya of LumoNaturals is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Advertisement
css.php