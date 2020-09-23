CareClick Healthcare is hosting Its First Telehealth Conference with Experts from the Health Sector | Sept. 24th

One of Nigeria’s leading telemedicine company, CareClick is set to host its first-ever telehealth conference themed ‘The Future Of Healthcare Today’. The virtual conference which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 24 will bring together local and international telehealth experts to discuss trends, innovations, practical challenges encountered, and solutions adopted in the use and future of Telehealth in Nigeria.

On what to expect at the upcoming conference, Diran Abidakun, CEO CareClick Technologies stated;

‘The CareClick Telehealth Conference will feature high-level discussions on ways to increase the adoption of telehealth in Nigeria, innovation in virtual care, telehealth advancement and post COVID-19 realities. The two-panel discussions titled ‘Improving Healthcare Coverage, Patient Traffic & Outcomes through Telemedicine’ and ‘Virtual Healthcare: Ensuring Health, Safety & Productivity for Organisations during a Global Pandemic’ promises to be exciting and informative. The Keynote Speech is to be delivered by Sharon Allen, Executive Director, World Telehealth Initiative, and an international leader in philanthropic telehealth.’

Other speakers expected at the conference include Dr. Ore Awokoya– SSA Health to Lagos State Governor, Dr. Moyo Olomola– Medical Director, Redcare HMO, Obinnia Abajue– Chief Executive Officer, Hygeia HMO, Dr. Idorenyin Oladiran– MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ronke Agoro– Head E-Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Olufemi Akingbade– Lagos Zonal Coordinator, National Health Insurance Scheme, and Yemi Sokoya– Human Resource Expert. The conference will be hosted by Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata– Host, Tech Trends on Channels TV and moderated by Adaobi Ezeokoli– Editor-in-Chief, Nigeria Health Watch, and Dr. John Afam– Medical Doctor & Health Content Expert.

CareClick is a pioneering telemedicine company that is bridging the gap in the provision of quality healthcare solutions & services across Africa by providing a remote & convenient means of connecting the public to quality & affordable healthcare providers.

