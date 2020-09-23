Connect with us

Events Promotions

CareClick Healthcare is hosting Its First Telehealth Conference with Experts from the Health Sector | Sept. 24th

Events

Stay Woke! Oraimo is bringing ‘The Vibe’ – Be the First to Catch it!

Events

Jobberman is set to host Nigeria’s Largest Virtual Career Fair as part of its #FindYourChampion Campaign | Sept. 30th

Events Promotions

Learn the Secret of Growing a Successful Business from Bankole Williams, Steve Harris & Wonuola Okoye at the Mastercard SME Masterclass | Sept. 30th

Events

The Catalyst for Change Program is empowering Women, One Community at a Time & Here's how it went down in Magboro Community 

Events

Clever Clogs presents the 2nd Edition of its Akada Children's Book Festival & it is going to be Virtual | October 30 & 31

Events Promotions

Get Ready for a Total Shutdown as Patoranking, Kcee storm Abuja for Exodus Event | September 25

Events Promotions

Registration is Still Open for #TheCookOutAfrica Songwriting event with Grammy Award Nominee Vincent Berry II | September 23rd

Events

EduGrant presents a Personal Branding & CV-Writing Webinar tagged the "All She Can Be series" | September 24th

Events Scoop

The Need-to-See Photos from 2Baba’s Surprise 45th Birthday Party

Events

CareClick Healthcare is hosting Its First Telehealth Conference with Experts from the Health Sector | Sept. 24th

BellaNaija.com

Published

19 mins ago

 on

One of Nigeria’s leading telemedicine company, CareClick is set to host its first-ever telehealth conference themed ‘The Future Of Healthcare Today’. The virtual conference which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 24 will bring together local and international telehealth experts to discuss trends, innovations, practical challenges encountered, and solutions adopted in the use and future of Telehealth in Nigeria.

On what to expect at the upcoming conference, Diran Abidakun, CEO CareClick Technologies stated;

The CareClick Telehealth Conference will feature high-level discussions on ways to increase the adoption of telehealth in Nigeria, innovation in virtual care, telehealth advancement and post COVID-19 realities. The two-panel discussions titled ‘Improving Healthcare Coverage, Patient Traffic & Outcomes through Telemedicine’ and ‘Virtual Healthcare: Ensuring Health, Safety & Productivity for Organisations during a Global Pandemic’ promises to be exciting and informative. The Keynote Speech is to be delivered by Sharon Allen, Executive Director, World Telehealth Initiative, and an international leader in philanthropic telehealth.’

Other speakers expected at the conference include Dr. Ore Awokoya– SSA Health to Lagos State Governor, Dr. Moyo Olomola– Medical Director, Redcare HMO, Obinnia Abajue– Chief Executive Officer, Hygeia HMO, Dr. Idorenyin OladiranMTN Nigeria, Dr. Ronke Agoro– Head E-Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Olufemi Akingbade– Lagos Zonal Coordinator, National Health Insurance Scheme, and Yemi Sokoya– Human Resource Expert. The conference will be hosted by Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata– Host, Tech Trends on Channels TV and moderated by Adaobi Ezeokoli– Editor-in-Chief, Nigeria Health Watch, and Dr. John Afam– Medical Doctor & Health Content Expert.

CareClick is a pioneering telemedicine company that is bridging the gap in the provision of quality healthcare solutions & services across Africa by providing a remote & convenient means of connecting the public to quality & affordable healthcare providers.

For more Information: Registration Link, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Website

———————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: What Parents Need to Know Now that Schools Have Resumed

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Advertisement
css.php