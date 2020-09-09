Donald Trump has been Nominated for the Noble Peace Prize

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Guess who has been nominated for the Noble Peace Prize.

The US president Donald Trump was nominated by Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde for the 2021 Noble Peace Prize, according to Sky News.

The president, who was also nominated in 2018, was nominated again following his efforts to broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It was also reported on Tuesday that Trump will hold a signing ceremony on 15 September for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE.

Christian, in his letter to the Nobel Committee, praised Trump’s role in improving relations between the Middle Eastern nations.

Although he is “not a big supporter of Trump”, Christian put the presidents name forward, amongst 318 candidates who made their submissions online, saying that other people have won the prize for doing much less.

In 2018, Christian also submitted Trump’s name following his Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but the US president did not win.

This time, all the best to the US president.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

