Hissbox, a Streaming Service Platform launches to create a New African Narrative to Filmmaking | September 11

Be There for the Ones you Love with the Leadway Assurance Lifestyle Protection Plan

International Literacy Day 2020: FirstBank shows its Dedication to Learning with its Innovative e-learning Solutions

Introducing the Latest Lord’s Chocolate Gin Flavour from Grand Oak 🍻

Get 10% Cashback when you pay with Visa this September

9Mobile Customers are Commending the User-friendly Network for the numerous Rewards in the Mega Millions Promo 

72 Millionaires to Emerge from Onga ‘Season To Millions’ Promo

Paxful set to expand Local Footprint in Nigeria - Appoints New Regional Manager and sponsors the BLOCKDeFi-2020 Conference

Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria & CBN Launches the ‘Moni Sense’ Campaign to Educate the Public on Protecting themselves against Cyber Fraud & Scams

Olori Boye-Ajayi Officially launches her book ‘Borderless Trade’ & the 2 Million Naira Borderless Trade Impact Investment Fund to Support SMEs

BellaNaija.com

Published

58 mins ago

 on

A brand-new streaming service Hissbox is set to launch today!!!

With a focus on ‘telling untold stories,’ the streaming service offers over 400 pieces of content including world-class originals, blockbuster films, series, documentaries, and much more.

Date: Friday, September 11th,2020.
Time: 8pm WAT
Venue: IG Live @Hissbox

According to the Nigerian born, Los Angeles based CEO Chinecherem Eze, “The concern with streaming services today is that despite an extensive volume of offerings, there is still a lack of diversity in available content. We are very excited to say that Hissbox is here to fill this gap.” She said.

Our focus from inception has been a platform where everyone can find content that reflects their uniqueness. We are telling, sharing, and searching for exceptional stories from every corner of the world; there is a waiting audience for those stories and Hissbox will reflect that reality.” She added.

To kick off their search for ‘unique stories’ across the world, Hissbox has also announced ‘The Hissbox Grant’, funded by the Hissbox Diversity Film Fund (HDFF) which gives producers up to $25,000 in funding for the production of TV series, Feature Films, and Documentaries. The HDFF looks out for filmmakers from diverse backgrounds with emphasis that stories are expected to be exceptional: stories with creative risks, which inspire dialogue, and are rarely seen on public media. More information about the grant can be found HERE.

Starting with free 1-month access on the platform, Hissbox provides a tiered offering that gives subscribers broad access to Hissbox across the web, mobile, and connected-TV devices. Hissbox is also very pocket friendly with monthly subscriptions from $3.99 only.

                             

————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

