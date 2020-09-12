Infinix launches its #Zero8VisionMaster Campaign to focus on Nature’s Beauty through Smartphone Photography

Infinix has launched a campaign that’s focused on projecting nature’s beauty through smartphone photography. None-hired, everyday smartphone users have started shooting stunning images of tree barks, water bodies, facial beauty, and other subjects since the start of the #InfinixZero8VisionMaster campaign.

Sequel to the release of Infinix’s flagship device codenamed the Vision Master and Speed Monster – due to its adoption of high camera technologies and a super-fast processor – Infinix launched the #InfinixZero8VisionMaster campaign to not only showcase the top quality of the Zero 8 camera but to also nudge people to share amazing camera views.

Outstanding entries will be selected at the end of the campaign and several participants will be rewarded. One of the prizes will include one free Infinix Zero 8 device.

To join the campaign here’s what you need to do;

Take a beautiful picture of any natural element. It could be a leaf from a tree, an awe-inspiring cloud formation, tribal markings on your spouse’s face, or any other piece of nature. Post the photo on the Infinix branded website dedicated to the campaign. Click Here to visit the page. Post the photo on your social media page using the hashtag #InfinixZero8VisionMaster Tag @Infinixnigeria Gather engagements on your post by prompting loved ones to like and share with the hashtag. Also, prompt your loved ones to vote for your entry on the website.

For more information on the campaign, follow @Infinixnigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

To get more information on Infinix devices and other offerings click here.

