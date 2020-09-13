FirstBank celebrates 12 Successful Candidates in the 3rd Edition of its Senior Management Development Program (SMDP)

Connect with us

First Bank of Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider,  has graduated 12 successful candidates in the third edition of its Senior Management Development Program (SMDP). The graduation ceremony held virtually, via the Zoom video conferencing platform on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020.

The Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP) is FirstBank’s intensive modular program for a select group of senior managers to principal managers who are proven leaders in their respective functions and have been identified as central to the Bank’s succession plan. 

Prior to the 2020 program, 40 exemplary staff had successfully participated in the SMDP. 23 staff graduated in the inaugural edition that held in 2017 and the 2018 program had 17 graduands. 

According to Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank of Nigeria;

I am delighted with the performance of the third set of the Senior Management Development Program (SMDP) graduands. The set’s performance and response to the various training and initiatives have been very impressive and exemplary. The set has demonstrated the gold standard of value and excellence in banking services which FirstBank stands for. The SMDP has been an insightful and impactful journey for the Bank and the participantsI encourage each graduand to maximize the experience and knowledge garnered from the program as they build on their individual and collective contribution to the Bank’s continued growth as well as its efforts in enabling and impacting Nigeria, and the Africa continent at large,” he concluded.

