Finally! We Have the First Teaser for Kemi Adetiba’s “King Of Boys II”

Are you ready for this? Once again, the King is coming!

Kemi Adetiba has finally dropped the first teaser for her highly anticipated movie “King of Boys II“, the sequel to her 2018 “King Of Boys” and we cannot contain our excitement.

Kemi Adetiba made the announcement via her Instagram.

The teaser tells the story of a smart young man, beloved by the gods and given a very big portion of land to rule and have dominion. Until he got too arrogant and decided to raise an army to challenge his superiors, but the elders had already heard of his plan, led by the Kabiyesi.

They burnt him to ashes and incarcerated his body, but it had been too late. He already had too much power, and his name is never to be said out loud.

Can you guess the name that should never be said out loud?

We cant wait for it to be here already.

“King Of Boys II” was written, produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba. Its cast members include Sola Sobowale, Remilekun “Reminisce” Safaru, iLLBliss, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe Etim, Efa Iwara, Toni Tones, Jide Kosoko, Osas Ighodaro and more.

It’s so thrilling! Watch the teaser: