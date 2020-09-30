Nollywood
Kunle Afolayan Is Aging Like Fine Wine
Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is somewhere celebrating with big smiles. He turns 46 today if you can believe it. He could clearly pass for a man in her 30s.
The movie producer has always been one of our favourite screen King, with starring roles in past classics like “The Figurine: Araromire“, “Phone Swap“, “October 1“, and many more.
When he’s not showing off his acting chops, Kunle can be spotted spending quality time with his family.
Photo Credit: kunleafo