Kunle Afolayan Is Aging Like Fine Wine

Beverly Osu Is Such A Stunner 😍

Georgina Onuoha is Still so Chic at 40

10 Things to Expect from "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story" Coming to Cinemas This November

Nduka Ebube Dike: Pop Culture is Saving Igbo Language

Episode 7 of Yemisi Wada’s “Witches” is All About Oma

Blind Date Gone Wrong as Seen in Episode 4 of "The Most Toasted Girl"

Is Ken giving in to Peer Pressure? Find Out on Episode 7 of “Fancy Teens”

A New Web Series "The Most Toasted Girl" is Coming to Town | Get the Scoop

"Rise of the Saints" is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the New Trailer

Kunle Afolayan Is Aging Like Fine Wine

2 hours ago

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is somewhere celebrating with big smiles. He turns 46 today if you can believe it. He could clearly pass for a man in her 30s.

The movie producer has always been one of our favourite screen King, with starring roles in past classics like “The Figurine: Araromire“, “Phone Swap“, “October 1“, and many more.

When he’s not showing off his acting chops, Kunle can be spotted spending quality time with his family.

Photo Credit: kunleafo

