Kunle Afolayan Is Aging Like Fine Wine

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is somewhere celebrating with big smiles. He turns 46 today if you can believe it. He could clearly pass for a man in her 30s.

The movie producer has always been one of our favourite screen King, with starring roles in past classics like “The Figurine: Araromire“, “Phone Swap“, “October 1“, and many more.

When he’s not showing off his acting chops, Kunle can be spotted spending quality time with his family.

Photo Credit: kunleafo