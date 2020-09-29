60 Meals in 60 Locations – Maggi to celebrate Independence Day with Virtual Cooking Event tagged ‘A Taste of Sixty”



This year, Nigeria will be clocking sixty and if that is not a big deal, then we do not know what is.

We can all agree that as a nation, food brings us together. Whether it is siding with one another to defend the taste of our Jollof, or our unanimous agreement that the phrase “come and eat” is the ultimate expression of love. Which is why Maggi will be celebrating the occasion by preparing meals from the North, South, East, and West of Nigeria. Amazing Nigerian meals will be dished hot via sixty different stories and you can literally follow the Naija flavor on Instagram and Facebook.

The virtual cooking event themed “A taste of Sixty.” will celebrate Nigerian food in all its forms and flavors, but it doesn’t end there. As a way of giving back to the community during such a significant moment, the meals prepared at each of the sixty locations will be given out to people within the community, After all, what’s a Nigerian celebration without takeaway food.

The participants of the virtual cooking event include Zainab Suleiman, Kaltume Abubakar, Amina Isah, Jamila Lawal, Hafsatu Ibrahim, Halima Zawiya, Ummie Nuhu, Ohunene Etudaiye, Maryam Buhari, Hassana Ogungbile, Halima Gambo, Bilkisu, Jamila Yuguda, Jamila Tanko, Abida Rabo Zholka, Khadija Sulaiman, Fateema S.U Garba, Asmau Gambo, Habiba Haruna, Sumaiya, Mutiat Olushola, Hannefah Adams, Zoey Blaq, Soupa Market, Mansurah Isah, Ofada Boy, Eme Ekong Ekpo, Nathan Joseph Bagudu, Theclla Eke, Inok Victoria Bassey, Deborah Esene, Onwuka Gabriel Eleanya, Ajayi Judith Oluwatosin, Zainab Abdulrazak, Eze Lilian Nneka, Onyekachukwu Franklin, Egwuatu, Ailen Florence, Furera Ummi Nuhu, Chef Huwa, Chef Tiana Elekwa, Elizabeth Alhassan, Hauwa Onifade, Queen Uchenna, Paulina Ephraim, Moregho Onome, Chef Godiya, Ayowale Fatoki, Lilian Ironwason, Adebambo Adetutu A., Chef Whendy, Chef Emela, Aiyenijo Moses, Ifechukwu Okafor, Oluwatitofunmi Ipinmoye, Abel Saint, Yangachop, Chef Isioma, Jasmine Chinaza, Ocean Events, Chef Kubi, Adaeze Igwe, Chef Fifi, Busayo Foodleague, Chef Nana, and Diary of a Kitchen Lover.

All happening live on their individual stories.

