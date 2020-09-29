Connect with us

Tim Godfrey, Judikay, Paul Chisom set to perform at the 2020 House of Freedom Rally | October 1st

Samsung unveils its 2020 Consumer Product Range & it's a Pure Show of Revolutionary and Innovative Technology

For its 150th Anniversary, Hennessy XO thrilled with an Outstanding Virtual Fireworks Experience by Cai Guo Qiang + Here's what you Missed

Join Medical Practitioners at the Annual Heart Dialogue Forum to commemorate #WorldHeartDay | September 29th

Mo Abudu celebrated turning 56 with Family, Friends & Good Vibes

And they Locked It Down till the End! Check Out How the #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates turned up for the Finale

Here's How Your Favourite #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the All-White Saturday Night Party

Broda Shaggi, Kenny Blaq, Taymesan were at Penzaarville Africa's 5th Anniversary & It was Indeed a Vibe

TTSWG in partnership with BusinessDay Media to host Conversation to unlock Opportunities in the ICT Sector | October 9th

Wimbiz 2020: The WIMPOL Dialogue is set to focus on the Importance of Women’s Participation in Politics from 2023 & Beyond | September 26th

Imagine people from all over the world coming to Nigeria for their holidays.
Imagine Nigeria standing toe to toe with Singapore in infrastructure.
These are great dreams for Nigeria, what’s yours?

The House of Freedom presents the 2020 Freedom Rally with the theme ‘The Nigeria Dream’.
What’s the Nigeria Dream? What roles do Nigerians need to play?

Join the Freedom Rally 2020 on Thursday, October 1st, 2020, by 9 am with hosts Pastors Gbenga Olumurewa and Joy Olumurewa.
Register through this portal.

This year’s guest speakers are Prophet Babs Adewunmi and Apostle Ernest Paul. There will be musical performances from Tim Godfrey, Judikay, Paul Chisom, Nosa Always, Zadok. Lala and Banky W will be the event comperes.

Join bring the Nigerian dream to life.

Sponsored Content

