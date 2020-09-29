Tim Godfrey, Judikay, Paul Chisom set to perform at the 2020 House of Freedom Rally | October 1st

Imagine people from all over the world coming to Nigeria for their holidays.

Imagine Nigeria standing toe to toe with Singapore in infrastructure.

These are great dreams for Nigeria, what’s yours?

The House of Freedom presents the 2020 Freedom Rally with the theme ‘The Nigeria Dream’.

What’s the Nigeria Dream? What roles do Nigerians need to play?

Join the Freedom Rally 2020 on Thursday, October 1st, 2020, by 9 am with hosts Pastors Gbenga Olumurewa and Joy Olumurewa.

Register through this portal.

This year’s guest speakers are Prophet Babs Adewunmi and Apostle Ernest Paul. There will be musical performances from Tim Godfrey, Judikay, Paul Chisom, Nosa Always, Zadok. Lala and Banky W will be the event comperes.

Join bring the Nigerian dream to life.

