Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Daughter Princess is now a Master’s Degree Holder

Omotola Jalade-Ekainde‘s daughter Princess, who graduated from the university in January 2019, has just bagged the first Masters Degree in the family and they are all so proud of her.

The award winning actress shared the news of her daughters return in an Instagram post, with the caption:

Reunited !!!

And Our First Masters Degree

Holder in the Fam is Back !

@tolar_ek

#Bsc in #tourismandhospitalitymanagement

#Masters in #internationaltourismmanagement

😁🎈🎈🎈

Congratulations Princess🎈🎈🎈

Photo Credit: @realomosexy