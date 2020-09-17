Connect with us

Career Nollywood

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's Daughter Princess is now a Master's Degree Holder

Career Features

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

Career Features

Buife Nomeh: 4 Presentation Tips You Can Learn from this Viral Tweet

Career Features Inspired

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

Career Inspired

Winning! Adeola Olubamiji & Ajibola Abitoye named among RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Connect with People Around the World Through Online Courses

Career Features Inspired

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Career Features

Grace Agada: Learn about the Four Levels of Financial Success so You Can Move Through Them

Career Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Career Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

Career

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Daughter Princess is now a Master’s Degree Holder

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Omotola Jalade-Ekainde‘s daughter Princess, who graduated from the university in January 2019, has just bagged the first Masters Degree in the family and they are all so proud of her.

The award winning actress shared the news of her daughters return in an Instagram post, with the caption:

Reunited !!!
And Our First Masters Degree
Holder in the Fam is Back !
@tolar_ek
#Bsc in #tourismandhospitalitymanagement
#Masters in #internationaltourismmanagement
😁🎈🎈🎈

Congratulations Princess🎈🎈🎈

Photo Credit: @realomosexy

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

We Actually Need to Do Something About the Adulterated Foods in Our Markets

Buife Nomeh: 4 Presentation Tips You Can Learn from this Viral Tweet

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

BN Prose: A Tale No One Tells by Dika Ofoma

Advertisement
css.php