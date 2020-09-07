Yes to Forever with You! Omowunmi & Akinwunmi’s Beautiful Wedding

You’ll certainly love to see Omowunmi and Akinwunmi‘s wedding.

The couple met at a birthday party and were introduced by their mutual friend. Three years later, they tied the knot in the most beautiful way. The bride was beautifully stunning in her ballgown by bridal designer, April by Kunbi and the groom was equally dashing in his black and white suit. We bet that you will find yourself loving the white and green feel of their wedding. Let’s just say that we love a wedding where everyone has fun and that’s exactly what happened at the reception.

They also tied the knot according to the Yoruba customs. Just by taking a look at their traditional engagement photos, we know it was lit Yoruba owanbe party. The couple, their family and guests were ready to have fun and they did.

How We Met

By the bride, Omowunmi

I met my baby at a birthday party I attended with my friends. He was at the party with his friends and we got introduced by one of our mutual friends. He wanted to have a conversation with me so badly but as a sharp girl, I had to form “hard to get”. Adewunmi kept on pressing and was on my case for while so I gave in, at last, A year after our meeting, we started dating officially and 3 years later we are here. On a fine day, he basically went out and came back with a ring and said to me, let’s do this and I was like why not 😉. I’m so happy I’m married to the love of my life.

Now, let’s head over to the reception.

Traditional Engagement

