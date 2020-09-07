Yes to Forever with You! Omowunmi & Akinwunmi’s Beautiful Wedding

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

33 mins ago

 on

 

You’ll certainly love to see Omowunmi and Akinwunmi‘s wedding.

The couple met at a birthday party and were introduced by their mutual friend.  Three years later, they tied the knot in the most beautiful way. The bride was beautifully stunning in her ballgown by bridal designer, April by Kunbi and the groom was equally dashing in his black and white suit. We bet that you will find yourself loving the white and green feel of their wedding. Let’s just say that we love a wedding where everyone has fun and that’s exactly what happened at the reception.

They also tied the knot according to the Yoruba customs. Just by taking a look at their traditional engagement photos, we know it was lit Yoruba owanbe party. The couple, their family and guests were ready to have fun and they did.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, happiness and bliss together.

 

How We Met
By the bride, Omowunmi

 

I met my baby at a birthday party I attended with my friends. He was at the party with his friends and we got introduced by one of our mutual friends. He wanted to have a conversation with me so badly but as a sharp girl, I had to form “hard to get”. Adewunmi kept on pressing and was on my case for while so I gave in, at last, A year after our meeting, we started dating officially and 3 years later we are here. On a fine day, he basically went out and came back with a ring and said to me, let’s do this and I was like why not 😉. I’m so happy I’m married to the love of my life.

Now, let’s head over to the reception.

Traditional Engagement

 

 

Credits

Photography: @dmphotography.ng
Videography: @stormblastmedia
Planner: @bankysuevents
Dress: @aprilbykunbi
Makeup@mo_dees
Hair: @hairbysleame
Decor: @ornatebyetal
Cake: @tlcakeboulevard

 

BellaNaija Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

