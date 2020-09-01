The BN Style Recap: The Fashion & Beauty Stories Our Editors Are Loving This Week

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

@official_mercyeke

Best Dressed Of The Week, Week Of August 30th: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?

@bettinahtianah

Our Top Beauty Instagrams This Week, August 30th : Who Was Your Fave?

@jadorefashion wearing @damola.jumo

#AnkaraStylesWeLove: Issue 98 | An AsoEbiBella x BN Style Collab

@nomzamo_m

#BellaStylista: Issue 113 | Even More Denim Styles To Love

@officialsikaosei

Sika Osei Was Serving LEWKS At The Vodafone Music Awards 2020 – Here’s Proof

BN Style Exclusive: Tommy Hilfiger’s ‘Make It Possible’ Initiative Is Its Most Ambitious Yet

Titilade’s Ultimate Style Guide: 5 Dressing Secrets Every Petite Girl Should Know

We’re Losing It Over This Sneak Peek of LaviebyCK’s First Swimwear Collection 

@tomike_a

Thickleeyonce Put Her Stylish Stamp Of Approval On This Rich Mnisi Loungewear

@chiziduru

Building A Profitable Fashion Brand Has Never Been Easier, Thanks to Mai Atafo & Orange Mentorship

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

