The Red Carpet of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was 🔥 | #VGMA
Once again, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) took the center stage of events in Ghana and as usual, it was nothing short of amazing.
Celebrities came together to celebrate the beauty of Ghanaian music and the effort Ghanaian artists have put in to their work.
The show had performances from stars like Kidi, Adina, Efya, King Promise, and Kwesi Arthur.
The big winners were Kuami Eugene who won the Artist of the Year and Highlife Artist of the Year awards, and Kofi Kinaata who won three awards including Highlife Song of the Year. Medikal and Sarkodie also had wins at the VGMA.
The award was hosted gracefully by gorgeous TV personality Sika Osei. The red carpet was taken over by beautiful creatives with stunning outfits worth remembering, and we have some of them here for you to see
Sika Osei
Regina Van-Helvert
James GardinerAdina Thembi
Shirley Tibilla
Lamisi Akuka
Efya Nokturnal
Quamina MP
DopeNation
Kelvinboy
Eno Barony
King Promise
Kwami Eugene
Kofi Kinaata
Kidi
Sista Afia
Photo Credit: VGMA