Connect with us

Events Music Style

The Red Carpet of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was 🔥 | #VGMA

Events Music

Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie Win Big at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards | #VGMA

BN TV Events Music

The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

Events Music Scoop

Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS are Winners at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards | #VMAs

Events

Keke Palmer was the Host with the Most (& She Was Fine!) at the MTV VMAs

Events

Enjoy the Best of Nigerian Fashion + Exciting Online Shopping Experience at The Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | Aug 28th - 30th

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Kiki Osibanjo, Taaoma, Kumi Jumi get Nominated for the 5th Edition of Nigeria's #25Under25 Awards

Events

This August, Get Ready for an Exciting Weekend at the Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | August 28th-30th

Events Promotions

Impact Hub: How Will Your Business Survive COVID-19? 

Events

The Red Carpet of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was 🔥 | #VGMA

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Once again, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) took the center stage of events in Ghana and as usual, it was nothing short of amazing.

Celebrities came together to celebrate the beauty of Ghanaian music and the effort Ghanaian artists have put in to their work.

The show had performances from stars like Kidi, Adina, Efya, King Promise, and Kwesi Arthur.

The big winners were Kuami Eugene who won the Artist of the Year and Highlife Artist of the Year awards, and Kofi Kinaata who won three awards including Highlife Song of the Year. Medikal and Sarkodie also had wins at the VGMA.

The award was hosted gracefully by gorgeous TV personality Sika Osei. The red carpet was taken over by beautiful creatives with stunning outfits worth remembering, and we have some of them here for you to see

Sika Osei

Regina Van-Helvert

James GardinerAdina Thembi

Shirley Tibilla

Lamisi Akuka

Efya Nokturnal

Quamina MP

DopeNation

Kelvinboy

Eno Barony

King Promise

Kwami Eugene

Kofi Kinaata

Kidi

Sista Afia

Photo Credit: VGMA

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mfononbong Inyang: For Nigerian Youths To Stand Tall, Government Needs To Calm Down on Taxes

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Advertisement
css.php