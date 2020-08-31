Events
Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie Win Big at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards | #VGMA
Without a doubt, one of the beauties of being in the creative industry is being recognized for your creativity.
With the various deterring incidents that we have witnessed in 2020, African artists have been giving us a steady supply of peak creativity, and they deserve deserve deserve all the accolades.
Enter the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), which took place on the 28th-30th of August, and recognised Ghanaian artists for all their genius.
From Kuami Eugene taking home the Artist of the Year award to George Darko winning the Lifetime Achievement Award, these wins were completely deserving.
Check out the full list of winners:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kuami Eugene
HIGH-LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kuami Eugene
RAGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ras Kuuku
GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Diana Hamilton
BEST NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Fameye
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright – “Oofeetso”
HIP-LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Medikal – “Omo Ada”
HIGH-LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Kofi Kinaata – “Things Fall Apart”
AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR
Dopenation – “Zanku”
HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Kofi Mole – “Don’t Be Late”
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Celestine Donkor ft. Nhyiraba Gideon – “Agbebolo”
RAGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
J. Derobie – “Poverty”
BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR
Dopenation
BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Kwesi Arthur – “Thoughts of King Arthur 5”
VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Kofi Kinaata – “Things Fall Apart”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Kidi – “Sugar” (winner)
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
MOG Music
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Celestine Donkor – “Agbebolo”
BEST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cina Soul – Killi Mi (Director: Gene Adu)
SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR
Kofi Kinaata – “Things Fall Apart”
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Okyeame Kwame – “Bolgatanga”
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
MOG
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Medikal (Winner)
BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Sarkodie ft. Rudebwoy – “Lucky”
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Emmanuel Bludo
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards also gave the Vodafone Green Ambassador awards to Gasmilla, and the Lifetime Achievement Awards to the legendary George Darko.
Photo Credit: VGMA