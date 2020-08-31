Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie Win Big at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards | #VGMA

Without a doubt, one of the beauties of being in the creative industry is being recognized for your creativity.

With the various deterring incidents that we have witnessed in 2020, African artists have been giving us a steady supply of peak creativity, and they deserve deserve deserve all the accolades.

Enter the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), which took place on the 28th-30th of August, and recognised Ghanaian artists for all their genius.

From Kuami Eugene taking home the Artist of the Year award to George Darko winning the Lifetime Achievement Award, these wins were completely deserving.

Check out the full list of winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kuami Eugene

HIGH-LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kuami Eugene

RAGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ras Kuuku

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

BEST NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Fameye

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright – “Oofeetso”

HIP-LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Medikal – “Omo Ada”

HIGH-LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata – “Things Fall Apart”

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

Dopenation – “Zanku”

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Kofi Mole – “Don’t Be Late”

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Celestine Donkor ft. Nhyiraba Gideon – “Agbebolo”

RAGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

J. Derobie – “Poverty”

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

Dopenation

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Kwesi Arthur – “Thoughts of King Arthur 5”

VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata – “Things Fall Apart”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Kidi – “Sugar” (winner)

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

MOG Music

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Celestine Donkor – “Agbebolo”

BEST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cina Soul – Killi Mi (Director: Gene Adu)

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata – “Things Fall Apart”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Okyeame Kwame – “Bolgatanga”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MOG

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Medikal (Winner)

BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION

Sarkodie ft. Rudebwoy – “Lucky”

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Emmanuel Bludo

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards also gave the Vodafone Green Ambassador awards to Gasmilla, and the Lifetime Achievement Awards to the legendary George Darko.

Photo Credit: VGMA