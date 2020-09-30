Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa is Discussing 'End Time Relationships' on this New Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

Looks Like Jasmine is in a Lot of Trouble! Find Out Why on Episode 11 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

BN TV Music

Watch Dapo Tuburna's Live Rendition of "See Finish" with The Officers Band

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Where You Can Watch Episode 1 of BET Africa's Brand New Telenovela Series “Isono”

BN TV

This Episode of NdaniTV's Real Talk is all about "Things I know now that I wish I knew before 30"

BN TV Career

Learn the 5 Second Rule on Episode 2 of "Boss Up 101" with Chika Ike

BN TV Movies & TV

Akah Nnani is discussing the Abuja-Kaduna Rail Project on this Episode of "Akah Bants"

BN TV Career

Sandile Shezi is sharing his Invaluable Lessons from Forex Trading on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

Tacha is Sharing How She Survived the Lockdown & Lessons Learned on New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's What Nengi Has to Say About Her Friendship with Prince, Laycon & Ozo

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is Discussing ‘End Time Relationships’ on this New Episode of “Toke Moments”

BellaNaija.com

Published

58 mins ago

 on

It’s another hilarious episode of “Toke Moments“, and Toke Makinwa is discussing ‘end time relationships’ on this episode.

Here’s what she says:

Toke Moments – How do 2 people who at some point in their lives “Loved” each other or at least confessed to being in love with each other become enemies to the point of one taking another’s life? It is high time we discussed this. I personally think of recent the case of domestic violence,/crimes of passion and the likes are steady on the rise, it’s like when you are getting to know someone these days, you have to ask for their mental health history too.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance

BN Prose: No Love Left for Me by A.B.P
Advertisement
css.php