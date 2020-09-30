Toke Makinwa is Discussing ‘End Time Relationships’ on this New Episode of “Toke Moments”

It’s another hilarious episode of “Toke Moments“, and Toke Makinwa is discussing ‘end time relationships’ on this episode.

Here’s what she says:

Toke Moments – How do 2 people who at some point in their lives “Loved” each other or at least confessed to being in love with each other become enemies to the point of one taking another’s life? It is high time we discussed this. I personally think of recent the case of domestic violence,/crimes of passion and the likes are steady on the rise, it’s like when you are getting to know someone these days, you have to ask for their mental health history too.

Watch the vlog below: