Weddings
You are my Perfect Human! Adaobi & Ayotunde’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story
The #ATeam2020 couple, Adaobi and Ayotunde met during training school and then landed their first job together in 2015. They officially started dating in 2016 and a few weekends back, they tied the knot in the most beautiful way. Adaobi dropped a sweet love note for her husband: “You are my perfect human. I will find you over and over again in my life because love makes a whole lot of sense with you in my life“.
Each photo of their pre-wedding shoot captured by Jide Odukoya Photography and planned by Elposh Events is filled with so much chemistry and love.
Here’s a summary of their love story according to Adaobi:
2015: We were training school classmates and got our first job together,
2016: Officially became an item and have been inseparable since then,
2019: Said “Yes” to forever loving you and being loved by you,
2020: Official start of our journey till eternity.
Credits
Bride: @alams_diana
Groom: @timi.awe
Planning and Coordination: @elposh_events
Photography: @jopstudios
Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua
Blue Dress: @tubo__
Groom’s Agbada: @sir2k
Black Dress: @tubo_