You are my Perfect Human! Adaobi & Ayotunde’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

The #ATeam2020 couple, Adaobi and Ayotunde met during training school and then landed their first job together in 2015. They officially started dating in 2016 and a few weekends back, they tied the knot in the most beautiful way. Adaobi dropped a sweet love note for her husband: “You are my perfect human. I will find you over and over again in my life because love makes a whole lot of sense with you in my life“.

Each photo of their pre-wedding shoot captured by Jide Odukoya Photography and planned by Elposh Events is filled with so much chemistry and love.

Here’s a summary of their love story according to Adaobi:

2015: We were training school classmates and got our first job together,

2016: Officially became an item and have been inseparable since then,

2019: Said “Yes” to forever loving you and being loved by you,

2020: Official start of our journey till eternity.

Credits

Bride: @alams_diana

Groom: @timi.awe

Planning and Coordination: @elposh_events

Photography: @jopstudios

Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua

Blue Dress: @tubo__

Groom’s Agbada: @sir2k

Black Dress: @tubo_