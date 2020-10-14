Connect with us

Weddings

It Started with a Picture on WhatsApp Status! Priscilla & Jonathan's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 357

Style Weddings

VJ Adams & Juliet Ibrahim Serve Premium Bride & Groom Inspiration in This New Lookbook!

Weddings

We Met in Church! Vivien & Banji's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

Here are the Stories You Need to Catch Up with on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Vannessa & Roger's Beautiful Ghanaian Traditional Wedding

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 356

Weddings

We Met at Work! Bimbo & Temitope's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Our Forever Begins! Stephanie & Ogaba's Civil Wedding

Weddings

From Birthday Gifts to Forever Love! Teniola & Ibukun's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

It Started with a Picture on WhatsApp Status! Priscilla & Jonathan’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Ghanaian couple, Priscilla and Jonathan had their first chat about three years ago.

Priscilla’s friend had put up her picture on his WhatsApp status, Jonathan saw it and knew he had to get in touch. Her friend shared her contact and that’s how their conversation began. They went from friends to best friends and now they are ready to take on the journey of forever together.

How We Met
By the bride-to-be, Priscilla

Three years ago, Jonathan asked his friend to link him up with me after seeing my picture on his WhatsApp status. I agreed and we became friends. He wanted to be more than friends at that time but I wasn’t ready so we kept it cool for some months. After being good friends, we became best friends and then he asked me out again. He was so sweet, calm, kind, patient and so loving, of course, my answer was yes. After being in love with this handsome and caring gentleman, he asked me to be his wife. He gives me goosebumps anytime I am around him. I love you, Jonathan and I accept to be with you till eternity.

 

 

 

 

Credits

Groom@kesh.wealth
Bride@naa_amerley20
Photography: @sorce_photography
Videography: @dlstudios1

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

We’re Celebrating the Nigerian Youth With our #BellaNaijaWCW Feature this Week!

Kolawole Ajayi: Safe Driving Tips You Should Adopt During Protests

Ada Njemanze: Why Are Our Leaders So Hard to Reach?

The Savvy Genius of Gen Z Nigerians & the #BuhariHasBeenABadBoy Hashtag

How to Stay Online Even After Your Internet is Blocked
Advertisement
css.php