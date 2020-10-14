It Started with a Picture on WhatsApp Status! Priscilla & Jonathan’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Ghanaian couple, Priscilla and Jonathan had their first chat about three years ago.

Priscilla’s friend had put up her picture on his WhatsApp status, Jonathan saw it and knew he had to get in touch. Her friend shared her contact and that’s how their conversation began. They went from friends to best friends and now they are ready to take on the journey of forever together.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Priscilla

Three years ago, Jonathan asked his friend to link him up with me after seeing my picture on his WhatsApp status. I agreed and we became friends. He wanted to be more than friends at that time but I wasn’t ready so we kept it cool for some months. After being good friends, we became best friends and then he asked me out again. He was so sweet, calm, kind, patient and so loving, of course, my answer was yes. After being in love with this handsome and caring gentleman, he asked me to be his wife. He gives me goosebumps anytime I am around him. I love you, Jonathan and I accept to be with you till eternity.

