So sweet! Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo decided to surprise his mother with a new car, to celebrate his new chieftaincy title – “Chief Ikuku”.

He expressed his gratitude to his mum saying:

To Celebrate my Chieftaincy, I surprised my mum with a little gift, thank you mum for the constant prayers, it’s working. I Love you forever & a day mum.

#ChiefIkuku 🌪🌪🌪

Watch the video below: