AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 358

AsoEbi Bella

Published

1 hour ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@becklyn_
Dress @be_chiq

@baby_stainless_
Makeupandgele @facesbyhabat
Tailored @toyosi_taylor

Makeup by @glambyomoye
Gele by @tagele__

Dress by @trishocouture

@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames

Bella: @sellygalley @sellygalleygh

@kxng__patrick dressed in @scholtzrubert

Dress: @anutuacreations
Makeup: @makeupcuragh
Hair: @hairguru
Photography: @sorcephotography

Outfit: @chic_byveekeejames

@officialozo__ Outfit: @tribesbynobs

#AsoEbiBella @ozinna

@bellaraju @__rajuu__

@ann_ita1

#AsoEbiBella @ronketiamiyu
Dress: @ciscacecil

Dress: @mauchio_kutz
Mua @lovelylooksbyelia
Camera 📸 @o2photostudio

Bella: @fullofbeautybar
Dress: @kessdesigns
Fabric: @exclusivefabricsinc

Dress and styling : @idiolnupo Mua: @ariyike_mua

#AsoEbiBella @styleingrace
Dress: @ashfordbysadiq

@kimoprah

@shalomchristopher_
Outfit: @odeva_nigeria

@olu_watife
Dress: @helbecouture

Bella: @amanda_dara
Outfit: @quintessentialbyshae

#AsoEbiBella @__naadege

#AsoEbiBella @hawa_magaji

Beautiful #AsoEbiBella family
@aleezahorganics

@nnekriss1
Dress by @rayandroy_by_wuris_cee
Makeup by @jideofstola
Photography: @geosephetim

Kids!

Photography: @akinajayiphotography

Photo: @akinajayiphotography

